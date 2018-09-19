‘Grimm’ Star Elizabeth Tulloch Cast as Lois Lane in Arrowverse Crossover

Elizabeth Tulloch, best known for playing Juliette Silverton/Eve in six seasons of NBC’s Grimm, has been cast for the role of Lois Lane in this year’s Arrowverse crossover.

Lois is the love interest to Superman, played by Tyler Hoechlin. While she has been referenced in earlier episodes of Supergirl, the show has remained quiet on whether Lois and Clark are married, engaged, or just dating — although Lois does seem to know Clark’s secret identity.

That Tulloch bears more than a passing resemblance to a young Margot Kidder will likely not go unnoticed by Superman fans.

Speaking at Heroes and Villains Fan Fest New New Jersey, Hoechlin said that he’s looking forward to meeting Lois.

“It’s awesome,” Hoechlin said during a panel. “I know nothing about it. I don’t know who it is yet…but obviously, it’s really exciting to have a lot of these new characters popping into this one. The crossover has always been a huge event, but it seems like there’s a lot of new characters coming into it for the first time this time, so it should be a lot of fun.”

Various Arrowverse stars have agreed, with numerous actors saying that appearing in a big crossover movie alongside Superman and Lois Lane is a game-changer.

“To see Flash and Superman together and to be one of the guys in the suits is something I’m definitely pretty excited about,” The Flash star Grant Gustin said. “It did feel like something they would always save for the features to be honest. But I feel like the Arrowverse has kind of been changing that stigma with the whole TV is the lesser medium. I think it kind of doesn’t matter these days with the streaming and content’s kind of everywhere. So, it is cool to see us kind of rise to even another level and bring all of us together for these crossovers. It’s pretty epic.”

Besides Grimm, Tulloch’s credits include the Will Smith movie Concussion, the Oscar-winning silent film The Artist, and the JFK drama Parkland, in which Smallville‘s Superman, Tom Welling, starred. She also has numerous stage and small screen credits, including parts on Portlandia, House MD, and The West Wing.

A leaked casting breakdown described the Arrowverse’s Lois Lane as “the daughter of US General Same Lane, Lois is a tenacious, righteous, and stubborn reporter who will go to any length to get the story and almost never fails.”

Reports had suggested that they were looking for an actor in her early 30s, in line with Hoechlin’s age, although fans had speculated that someone a little older would put her more in line with being a peer to Cat Grant, and that Clark’s super powers would prevent him from aging, this making him look younger than Lois and Cat. Tulloch, 37, falls right in the middle of those estimates.

The currently untitled Arrowverse crossover will take place across three nights, kicking off on Sunday, Dec. 9th on The Flash at 8 p.m. ET. It continues on Arrow Monday, Dec. 10th at 8 p.m. and then finishes up on Supergirl Tuesday, Dec. 11th at 8 p.m. ET.