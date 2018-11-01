Pentatonix Star Goes as Joker for Halloween

This Halloween has had no shortage of DC Comics-themed costumes, and it looks like one of the stars of Pentatonix is getting in on the fun.

Scott Hoying, who is one of the original members of the Grammy-winning a capella group, recently shared a photo of his Joker Halloween costume on his Instagram account. You can check it out below.

View this post on Instagram halloween weekend begins 😈 (hmu: @lambpants) A post shared by Scott Hoying (@scotthoying) on Oct 26, 2018 at 9:35pm PDT

Hoying’s costume feels like a bit of a mixture of the various iterations of the character, including Heath Ledger’s The Dark Knight makeup and Jared Leto’s Suicide Squad hairstyle.

It’s pretty hard to deny that the Joker is a pretty prevalent part of DC Comics pop culture, with several different live-action films about the character currently in development. Among those is the Joaquin Phoenix-led Joker, which will reimagine the character’s origin in 1970s Gotham City.

“Three or four years ago, I called my agent and said ‘Why don’t they want to take one of these characters and just make a lower budget film about it, a movie but a character study, and why not take one of the villains?’” Phoenix revealed about the film in a recent interview. “And I thought, ‘You can’t do the Joker, because, you know, it’s just you can’t do that character, it’s just been done.’ So I was trying to think of other characters, and he said ‘I’ll set up a general meeting with Warner Bros.‘ And I said ‘I’m not gonna go, I can’t go to a general meeting.’ So I completely forgot about it, and so then I heard about this idea, I was like, ‘Oh that’s so exciting, that’s the kind of experience I wanted to have, with a movie based on a comic character.’ I felt like you could get something on screen.”

And on the comics side, fans will get an equally-interesting take on the Joker with Three Jokers, an upcoming miniseries from Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok.

“Three Jokers… that story idea J. [Jason Fabok] and I had when we were on Justice League quite a few years ago now. So they’re totally separate [from any of the movies].” Johns told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I guess they both deal with the origins of The Joker in a way – but really, Three Jokers is more about the pain and scars, and healing right and healing wrong that The Joker’s done to Bruce and his family. So it’s more about the origin of the pain Joker has inflicted, and why – though there is some Joker origin stuff in our book too, I have to admit, so there’s a little crossover I guess.”

Are you a fan of Hoying’s Joker costume? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!