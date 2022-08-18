Halrey Quinn: SPOILER Becomes the New Mayor of Gotham

The newest episode of Harley Quinn, "Joker: The Killing Vote," takes a break from Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy's (Lake Bell) quest to find the kidnapped Frank (J.B. Smoove) and focuses on the Joker's (Alan Tudyk) new life as a step-dad. The series has given some time to Joker's story in the past, but this was the first time he was the focus of an episode without having Harley around. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The episode features a hilarious 1980s-style sitcom opening that shows the Joker living his best life with his new family. However, the Crown Prince of Crime has one major obstacle in his life: Debbie, a snooty mom voiced by Amy Sedaris who continues to get the best of Joker at their kids' school. With pesky Debbie getting in the way of his family's happiness, Joker decides there's only one way for him to make Gotham better: by becoming mayor.

This season, Jim Gordon (Christopher Meloni) has enlisted Two-Face's (Andy Daly) help to become mayor. When the current mayor dies in the latest episode, Gordon thinks he's a shoo-in until Joker shows up with an actual platform. Gordon hasn't revealed any of his policies or ideas for the city, but Joker comes in hot with some actual big plans to make Gotham better. After fearing they will lose, Two-Face kidnaps Joker's son, Benicio (James Corleto). Joker once again proves he's changed by agreeing to stop running to save his kid. This touches Gordon and he decides to concede to Joker. As Joker celebrates his victory, Harley and Ivy return home from New Orleans to the shocking news.

In addition to the twist that Joker is now the mayor of Gothan, the new episode of Harley Quinn features some fun nods to past iterations of the Joker, including him dance-kicking his way down some stairs like Joaquin Phoenix and having his own parade float like Jack Nicholson. Tudyk previously spoke with ComicBook.com about his take on the character...

"Here's a funny story, Tony Hale plays Psycho, Doctor Psycho. He came in, and I'd said, 'Hi,' and he didn't, I don't know, I'd just finished recording and he was coming in to record and he was talking to the producer saying, 'Oh yeah, the Joker, did y'all get Mark Hamill to do that?' And I said, 'No, they got me. I'm doing the Joker.' And he said, 'Oh, I'm just saying that because I did the Joker and everybody said, 'You're not Mark Hamill. You suck,'" the actor joked.

He continued, "So knowing I can't be Mark Hamill, I haven't listened to Mark Hamill. I have heard him, but I didn't watch it so I couldn't recreate it. He's different in the way that he can cuss. I think that's probably referring to be able to say, 'Ah, f*ck off.' Having that in your ability and your Joker is fun. It's a very funny cartoon, animated series, so I think the style of it lends itself to allowing more flexibility. I don't know, man. I don't know. I think I'm doing some of my voice and sometimes I'll hear it, and when I watch the previews of it all, and I just sound like me. I hope it's okay. I'm just hoping, yeah I hope it's okay."

Harley Quinn releases new episodes on HBO Max on Thursdays.