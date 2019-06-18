Sanaa Lathan Cast as Catwoman in Harley Quinn Animated Series

DC Universe’s Harley Quinn animated series has officially found its latest siren. During a recent panel at the American Black Film Festival (via BlackFilm), actress Sanaa Lathan revealed that she will be voicing Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the upcoming animated series.

Lathan is known for her roles in Blade, Alien vs. Predator, and the “Replay” episode of The Twilight Zone reboot. She previously has voiced Donna Tubbs and an array of other characters on Family Guy and The Cleveland Show.

Lathan’s casting rounds out the show’s version of the Gotham City Sirens, a fan-favorite alliance between Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Poison Ivy. Kaley Cuoco will be starring as the series’ titular character, and Lake Bell was previously announced to be voicing Dr. Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy.

The Harley Quinn animated series was given a series order in November of 2017, and will hail from Dean Lorey and Powerless producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker. The series will follow Harley and a slew of miscellaneous DC Comics villains, as she tries to earn a seat at the Legion of Doom.

The series’ cast also includes Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as The Joker, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Scarecrow, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Batman, Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep) as Doctor Psycho, and Chris Meloni (Happy!, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) as Commissioner Gordon. Ron Funches (Powerless), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), and Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries) have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

You can check out the synopsis for the series below:

“Harley Quinn, based on the DC characters, focuses on Harley Quinn who has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City. The series features Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

Harley Quinn is expected to debut on DC Universe this fall.