Harley Quinn's Bat Family Gets Major Shake Up in Season Finale

The fourth season of Harley Quinn saw Harley (Kaley Cuoco) attempting to shed her villain side by joining the Bat Family after Bruce Wayne (Diedrich Bader) was sent to prison. Harley struggled with her new role throughout the season and discovered in last week's episode that she murdered Nightwing (Harvey Guillén) while she was sleepwalking. While she did not admit what she did to Batgirl (Briana Cuoco), she did reveal to her fellow crimefighter that she was quitting the team. Unfortunately, as soon as she broke the news, Joker (Alan Tudyk) showed up and shot Batgirl. The season finale, "Killer's Block," released on Max today and revealed Batgirl's fate as well as some big shake-ups for the Bat Family.

While Batgirl did survive Joker's shooting, she is now paralyzed from the waist down. However, she was still able to help Harley and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) take down Lex Luther (Giancarlo Esposito) using her tech skills. At the end of the episode, she also revealed she was leaving the Bat Family, but it appears she will be taking her skills to another team: the Gotham City Sirens.

The newly formed Gotham City Sirens instantly get their first mission when they see Nightwing's body has been stolen from his grave. The final moment of the finale shows Talia al Ghul (Aline Elasmar) and Robin (Jacob Tremblay) resurrecting Nightwing at the Lazarus Pit. A crazed, zombie-like Nightwing awakens, and immediately asked, "Where the f*ck is Harley Quinn?"

Not only has Batgirl quit the Bat Family and Nightwing been revived, but Bruce Wayne has also been released from prison. After Ivy used Lex's moon laser to destroy multiple buildings in Gotham, Bruce decided it was time to return to his role as Batman. He made a quick phone call, promising a favor to a judge, and was instantly released. This came as a shock to Alfred (Tom Hollander) who spent the season trying to get into Bruce's fancy prison. Just as Alfred arrives, Bruce leaves.

If Harley Quinn gets renewed for a fifth season, it will be interesting to see how things unfold between the remaining members of the Bat Family and the Gotham City Sirens. Things between Harley and Batgirl will get tense if the latter finds out who really killed Nightwing. And now that Nightwing has been resurrected, it sounds like like his mission is to get revenge on Harley. If Batman sides with Nightwing, thing could get even more complicated now that his ex, Catwoman (Sanaa Lathan), has formed the Gotham City Sirens with Harley.

