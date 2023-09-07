Harley Quinn: Did Another Member of the Bat-Family Just Die?

Throughout its four seasons, Harley Quinn has featured the death of many major DC characters, but the latest season included the most shocking death so far. Nightwing (Harvey Guillén) was found dead earlier and Batgirl (Briana Cuoco) has been obsessed with seeking justice ever since. While Joker initially took credit for the hero's murder, the real killer was revealed in the fourth season's penultimate episode, "Potato Based Cloning Incident." While Joker may not have been responsible for Nightwing's death, it looks like another member of the Bat-Family could be his latest victim. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

After spending time as Gotham's mayor, Joker revealed earlier in the season that he was sick of the job and wanted to return to a life of crime. When appearing on Doctor Psycho's (Tony Hale) new talk show, it was revealed that Joker didn't actually kill Nightwing, but now it appears he wants to save face with Gotham's other villains by taking out another member of the Bat-Family. At the end of the latest episode, Harley tells Batgirl she's quitting the Bat-Family. As Batgirl tries to convince Harley to stay, she gets shot in the stomach by Joker. While the wound did look fatal, ending episodes with fake-out deaths do seem to be more and more common in television these days.

Whether or not Batgirl is dead, it's likely this will lead to the biggest showdown fans have ever seen between Harley and Joker. The Clown Prince of Crime has done a lot of bad things to Harley over the years, but shooting her friend is going to make her extra ticked off at her ex.

Will Harley Quinn Get a Season 5?

In a recent interview with Inverse, Harley Quinn supervising producer Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and co-producer Ian Hamilton hinted that Harley Quinn has yet to be greenlit for a fifth season. However, they are hoping that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran will renew the show.

"Well, we don't really know at this point," Cecilia explained. "Nothing has been communicated directly to us. As far as we know, he likes the show. You know, he was in it. [laughs] So we assume he's a fan of the show. We don't know exactly where we're going to go from here... We hope that Season 4 is successful and the fans really like it and James Gunn likes it and we can continue exploring this universe, but this is all we know so far. We hope there's a Season 5 where we can take them to new places and we can they can explore new areas in their relationship."

"This season really does a lot to flesh out the entire universe," Ian added. "By the end of the season, you don't know where they're going to go just because we fleshed out the Harley Quinn-specific DC universe so much over the course of this season. You really could go anywhere."

The season finale of Harley Quinn drops on Max on September 14th.

