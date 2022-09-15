Harley Quinn: Season 3 Finale Features a Huge Change for Harley

The third season of Harley Quinn has already come to an end, but it was recently announced that the show will be getting a fourth season. In the penultimate episode of Season 3, "Climax as Jazzapajizza," Harley stopped Poison Ivy from killing everyone in Gotham by jumping in front of one of Ivy's vomit-spewing plant zombies. This forced Ivy to halt her takeover plan in order to save Harley. In the finale episode, "The Horse and the Sparrow," Harley has to come to terms with the fact that she stopped Ivy's plot and what it means for her own identity. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

At the beginning of the season three finale, Harley is greeted with thanks from the citizens of Gotham, but she's unhappy that her choice thwarted Ivy's plans. She apologizes to Ivy and promises to support her future endeavors. Later, Ivy gets a proposition from Lex Luthor to become the new leader of the Legion of Doom, but she has to kill the Joker, who is now Gotham's mayor. Harley agrees to help, but it becomes clear to Ivy that she doesn't want to kill Joker, who actually has some good ideas for Gotham. Ivy assures Harley that it's okay for them to take different paths and that it won't hurt their relationship. Harley slowly accepts that she isn't a villain anymore, but isn't sure if she's ready to be a hero.

After Harley and Ivy let Joker go, his next step as mayor is to arrest Bruce Wayne for tax evasion. Bruce goes to jail, which leaves Nightwing, Batgirl, and Robin to look after Gotham on their own. Now that Harley knows Bruce is Batman, she decides to aid the "Bat Family" as they attempt to protect the city without their leader. The episode ends with Harley Quinn embarking on her new journey as a hero of Gotham.

After the news of a fourth season renewal dropped, it was also announced that Sarah Peters (Workaholics, Master of None, Nathan For You), who has written on Harley Quinn since the first season and serves as a consulting producer, will be elevated to executive producer and serve as showrunner for the fourth season. Recently, Peters along with current showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern spoke with The A.V. Club about these behind-the-scenes changes.

Halpern and Schumaker will be "taking more of a 10,000-foot view of the series," Schumacker explained. "We will continue to act as advisers and facilitators, and will still be weighing in on the season arc, episode outlines, scripts, voice records, and giving feedback on designs, and cuts. We're very aware of what Sarah has in store for season four, and we're thrilled with what she and the team have planned." Schumaker described Peters as an "incredibly influential voice on Harley since season two."

What did you think about the season three finale of Harley Quinn? Tell us in the comments!

The first three seasons of Harley Quinn are available to watch on HBO Max.