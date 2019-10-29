This Cosplay of Harley Quinn’s Original Design Is Too Perfect

Harley Quinn has had a pretty wide array of aesthetics and designs over the years, as she transformed from a supporting character on Batman: The Animated Series to a bonafide cultural phenomenon. With Harley being the fifteenth-most-popular Halloween costume this year alone, it’s safe to say that people are channeling her aesthetic in their costumes and cosplays. A new post from Twitter user @__Colbert takes that to a whole other level, as they decided to recreate the costume and hair for Paul Dini‘s original sketch for Harley Quinn in impressive detail.

I lived a life goal and cosplayed @Paul_Dini ‘s original sketch of Harley Quinn! pic.twitter.com/m7qJxL4Udz — Social Commitments (@__Colbert) October 28, 2019

The costume has gotten quite a lot of positivity since it was initially shared online, with even Dini giving it a sort of digital thumbs up.

As a character, Harley is arguably more popular than ever, with multiple comics, an upcoming animated series on DC Universe, and a blockbuster live-action portrayal by Margot Robbie.

“As a combination of Bruce’s tremendous design and Arleen [Sorkin]’s great voice work, it became very easy for me to write the character [of Harley Quinn]. I knew how she’s look and I knew what she’d say,” Dini told Comicbook.com shortly before Robbie’s first appearance in Suicide Squad premiered. “She became a great counterpoint for Batman, a contrast in a scene where something grim would be happening, and she’d just make a joke; it would give the scene a completely different energy. I think if the audience is really invested in the action of what Batman is doing, and you have a character who can do compliment that as far as humor goes, it’s going to hit the same way with the audience.”

Robbie will next portray the Cupid of Crime in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), an all-female ensemble film that is set to dive into a lot of who Harley is as a character.

“I’ve always loved Harley,” the film’s screenwriter, Christina Hodson, told ComicBook.com last year. “I think she is so complicated and nuanced and interesting and is so full of completely opposing qualities. She is incredibly intelligent; she is a psychiatrist, but she’s also incredibly silly and immature, and that balance between kind of sanity and madness, fun and frivolity and real intelligence, heart, was such a fun thing to be able to play with. Harley takes that to the next level: she’s a little bit of everything, and to be able to write a character like that is amazing. It’s such a fun set of crayons to be coloring with. So I love her, but I also love what Margot brought to that character. And working with Margot on the character and on the story for the last three years has been a dream come true really.”

