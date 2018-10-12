Here’s What Kaley Cuoco Could Look Like As Harley Quinn

It looks like there is a new actress stepping into Harley Quinn’s quirky shoes. Last night, reports confirmed the animated Harley Quinn series will have Kaley Cuoco voice the DC Comics favorite, but the gig hasn’t stopped there.

No, fans are wondering what Cuoco could look like if she played the character, and a well-known concept artist has given netizens a solid take on the role.

Over on Twitter, Boss Logic posted an image he created that reimagines Cuoco as the Joker’s on-and-off lover. As you can see, The Big Bang Theory star is rocking a look similar to that seen with Suicide Squad and the Batman: Arkham video games.

Big congrats to Kaley Cuoco on being cast as animated #HarleyQuinn she sounds amazing! just to add I think she would make a great live action version too (personal opinion, don’t stab me 😂) ❤️❤️❤️ be sure to check her out at @NY_Comic_Con pic.twitter.com/NYwSzb0hOG — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) October 4, 2018

Donning some face paint, Quinn has her hair up in partial pigtails, and the tips of Cuoco’s hair have been dyed a red. Her painted lips match the fiery tips, and she has a Queen of Diamonds tattoo on her cheek. The look is completed with a studded collar, and Cuoco looks casual as her Quinn wields a mallet.

For now, this concept art is just that. When it comes to live-action, Margot Robbie is the actress backing Harley Quinn. The Australian star brought the character to life in Suicide Squad a couple years back, and Robbie is set to reprise the role in the upcoming Birds of Prey film.

As for when Cuoco’s animated gig will go live, fans don’t have an exact date yet, but it will air exclusively on the DC Universe streaming service. You can check out its official synopsis below:

“Harley Quinn, based on the DC characters, focuses on Harley Quinn who has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City. The series features Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

