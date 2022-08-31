DC Fans Are Celebrating Harley Quinn Getting Renewed for Season 4
DC fans are ecstatic about the fact that the Harley Quinn animated series got renewed for Season 4 – and they aren't afraid to show it! Social media is all abuzz over the fact that Kaley Cuoco's Harley Quinn and her girl Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) will be back for more "HarLivy" fun, romance, and comics-skewing antics – along with the rest of the ensemble cast of Batman characters, with their top-notch cast of voice actors.
It's an especially sweet victory for fans to be getting Harley Quinn Season 4: the last few months have seen the newly-formed Warner Bros. Discovery do a complete (and somewhat shocking) overhaul of the DC Entertainment brand, and no one was sure which beloved series would survive.
Even the maker of DC's Harley Quinn are clearly thrilled to have made the cut:
It's OFFICIAL!
You asked and @hbomax answered, ya girl is getting a SEASON 4! pic.twitter.com/QrNPWeZTjY— Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) August 31, 2022
SMASHING!
FUCK YEAH pic.twitter.com/7prAFDX7dd— TS Lover (@kloetheswiftie) August 31, 2022
Crew Love
Whooo hooooo!!— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 31, 2022
...Now Get Back to Work
Meanwhile: pic.twitter.com/FQ3C6Z2OT0— Un Espectador Más (@UnEspectadorMaz) August 31, 2022
That's a Win!
What can I say? WE LOVE WINNING 💥— Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) August 31, 2022
LFGGGG!!!
LET'S FUCKING GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/dx0zsrdfqt— Tay (@MeLikeyTwice_) August 31, 2022
LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/ajjwqPqVzA— (Duke-El) SuperBatNight 🥷🏾🦇 (@theflyingwriter) August 31, 2022
Yoooo that’s great! pic.twitter.com/4ubvszbDex— bulbaquill (@thebulbaquill) August 31, 2022
The Batman Approves
LET’S FUCKIN GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/nm6eTRdNH7— (Duke-El) SuperBatNight 🥷🏾🦇 (@theflyingwriter) August 31, 2022
Where's the Merch?!
Here you go boo 😘 https://t.co/NQ0wZ9YqsC— Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) August 31, 2022
...And Now We Wait
And how we patiently wait pic.twitter.com/9ioq42Xh9K— (Duke-El) SuperBatNight 🥷🏾🦇 (@theflyingwriter) August 31, 2022
