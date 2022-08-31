DC Fans Are Celebrating Harley Quinn Getting Renewed for Season 4

By Kofi Outlaw

DC fans are ecstatic about the fact that the Harley Quinn animated series got renewed for Season 4 – and they aren't afraid to show it! Social media is all abuzz over the fact that Kaley Cuoco's Harley Quinn and her girl Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) will be back for more "HarLivy" fun, romance, and comics-skewing antics – along with the rest of the ensemble cast of Batman characters, with their top-notch cast of voice actors. 

It's an especially sweet victory for fans to be getting Harley Quinn Season 4: the last few months have seen the newly-formed Warner Bros. Discovery do a complete (and somewhat shocking) overhaul of the DC Entertainment brand, and no one was sure which beloved series would survive. 

Even the maker of DC's Harley Quinn are clearly thrilled to have made the cut: 

It's OFFICIAL!

Harley Quinn is coming BACK! And the makers of the show were the first to kick off the celebration!

SMASHING!

The Harley Quinn gifs are coming out, full-force.

Crew Love

Writer/Director James Gunn made his mark on the DC Films Universe with The Suicide Squad and its Peacemaker TV spinoff - and now he's showing the love to his teammate Harley Quinn!

...Now Get Back to Work

Gunn got five seconds to praise others, before fans pointed out that Harley Quinn isn't the only DC show we need to know is coming back with more content for us.

That's a Win!

As one of the most successful comic book TV/Movie properties with LGTBQ+ main characters, Harley Quinn is an important cultural icon.

LFGGGG!!!

For so many Harley Quinn fans this was the ONLY way to react.

The Batman Approves

Only thing that could be better than this is getting Robert Pattinson to voice a Harley Quinn version of The Batman in Season 4!

Where's the Merch?!

You want that DC's Harley Quinn merch? They've got that DC's Harley Quinn merch!

...And Now We Wait

Now that we know DC's Harley Quinn is happening... we still have to wait for it.

