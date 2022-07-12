Harley Quinn Trailer Reveals First Look at Harvey Guillen's Nightwing

What We Do In The Shadows star Harvey Guillén makes his debut as Nightwing in the full trailer for Harley Quinn Season 3. News of Guillén's addition as Dick Grayson/Nightwing to Harley Quinn came down in March, with fans excited to see the former Boy Wonder join the adult-animated series. Dick was Batman's original Boy Wonder sidekick and took on the mantle of Nightwing once he set off on his own. Harley Quinn Season 3 will be its first on HBO Max after premiering on DC Universe, which eventually transitioned to a comics reading app. Luckily, the new trailer wastes no time in letting fans hear what Harvey Guillén sounds like as Nightwing.

Dick Grayson kicks things off with the sentences, "Criminals breed in the shadows. My home needs Nightwing." Unfortunately, Harley Quinn is not interested in hearing a solo monologue, as we see her sitting next to Dick on a Gotham City bus. Harley reunites with Poison Ivy after getting off the bus, as we hear Poison Ivy's plan to remake Gotham. She wants to terraform Gotham and reclaim it from humans. Of course, things don't go exactly according to plan.

For example, The Joker is also back and is now running for mayor. Poison Ivy is still able to pull off her terraforming plan, with parts of Gotham falling under a new green thumb. Harley Quinn tries to convince Poison Ivy to give up her plan, especially since innocent lives are being lost in the process. This leads to Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin going into action to stop them.

Harvey Guillén also reshared the Harley Quinn trailer on Twitter with the caption, "First look at My Dick Grayson .. Dick Grayson/ Nightwing on @dcharleyquinn #Nightwing #DickGrayson"

The actor plays Guillermo, a vampire that discovers he's a descendant of the vampire hunter Van Helsing, on the FX original series What We Do In The Shadows. Guillen also voices Perro, a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The actor is also reportedly in talks for a role in the DC movie Blue Beetle starring Xolo Maridueña.

Harley Quinn also features The Suicide Squad director and Peacemaker creator James Gunn in a cameo appearance. "I'm beyond excited for the new season of #HarleyQuinn on @HBOMax, and it's not only because I'm on it," James Gunn wrote on Twitter. He shows up near the back half of the show's teaser trailer, with Clayface morphing into a chair and asking the Peacemaker creator, "Please, James Gunn, sit on me." We jump ahead to another scene and indeed find Gunn sitting on the Clayface, who is now behaving as if he were a vibrating chair to give Gunn a massage while he sits.

Harley Quinn returns to HBO Max for Season 3 on July 28th.