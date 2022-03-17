Harley Quinn Season 3 Casts What We Do in the Shadows Star Harvey Guillen as Nightwing

The third season of the Harley Quinn animated series may have found its Nightwing. According to Deadline, Harvey Guillen (What We Do In The Shadows, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish) has been cast to voice Dick Grayson’s crimefighting alter ego. Dick was Batman’s original Boy Wonder sidekick and took on the mantle of Nightwing once he set off on his own. Harley Quinn Season 3 will be it’s first on HBO Max after premiering on DC Universe, which eventually transitioned to a comics reading app. A release date hasn’t been officially announced, though more news has started to surface on its anticipated return.

Harvey Guillen plays Guillermo, a vampire that discovers he’s a descendant of the vampire hunter Van Helsing, on the FX original series What We Do In The Shadows. Guillen will also voice Perro, a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The actor is also reportedly in talks for a role in the DC movie Blue Beetle starring Xolo Maridueña.

Peacemaker creator James Gunn confirmed he will make a cameo appearance as himself in the third season of Harley Quinn. “I’ve been holding onto this for a while. As an enormous fan of the show, it’s an incredible honor!” Gunn tweeted in response to the news. “Thanks to the #HarleyQuinn gang for the fun (PS my Thomas Wayne biopic is going to be a MASTERPIECE!) @dcharleyquinn @PMSchumacker”

A spinoff of Harley Quinn featuring Kite Man is also in development. Matt Oberg voices the DC villain, who often showed his affection to Poison Ivy. The Kite Man spinoff will follow the character as he takes ownership of Noonan’s Bar: a Gotham City hangout for supervillains like Joker and bartender Clayface. Kite Man “tries to run the bar by himself, but it doesn’t turn out so easy,” Patrick Schumacker, Harley Quinn co-developer and co-showrunner, said during the “Not Kidding Around: Warner Bros. Animation and the Reimagining of Iconic Characters for an Adult Audience” panel at SXSW (via /Film). “We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode, but after that, we have different goons and villains appearing every episode like Lex Luthor and Bane.”

In an exclusive post-season interview with ComicBook in 2020, Schumacker teased what’s next for Kite Man after leaving Ivy at the altar in Season 2.

“I will say one thing that we talked about was Kite Man, despite obviously not being in sort of a third wheel anymore, or whatever you want to call him, he poses no threat to Ivy and Harley. But we don’t want to just completely wipe him off the board,” Schumacker said. “That said, we want to give him kind of a win and you know, ‘Who’s he maybe dating now? Does he have like a rebound girlfriend? Is his rebound girlfriend someone who also has similar powers to him?’”

