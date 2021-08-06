Harley Quinn: The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Hypes His Season 3 Cameo

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn is getting fans excited over his appearance in the third season of Harley Quinn. The filmmaker behind The Suicide Squad and its HBO Max spinoff Peacemaker confirmed his Harley Quinn cameo in March, after showrunner Patrick Schumacker spoiled the surprise. Harley Quinn's signature brand of comedy and puns makes Gunn's appearance a natural team-up. Fans have had to wait a few months to find what the director will do in Harley Quinn, but Season 3's first trailer offers a glimpse at James Gunn interacting with the Harley Quinn cast.

"I'm beyond excited for the new season of #HarleyQuinn on @HBOMax, and it's not only because I'm on it," James Gunn wrote on Twitter. He shows up near the back half of the trailer, with Clayface morphing into a chair and asking the Peacemaker creator, "Please, James Gunn, sit on me." We jump ahead to another scene and indeed find Gunn sitting on the Clayface, who is now behaving as if he were a vibrating chair to give Gunn a massage while he sits.

I'm beyond excited for the new season of #HarleyQuinn on @HBOMax, and it's not only because I'm on it. pic.twitter.com/x8OV7jwNGs — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 28, 2022

The third season will continue to explore the budding relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, dubbed #Harlivy on social media. Showrunner Justin Halpern previously reassured fans that the series has no intention of breaking up Harley and Poison Ivy in Season 3 after bringing the pair together as a couple in Season 2.

"When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together,'" Halpern said prior to the show's renewal. "It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not? So, yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

The logline for Harley Quinn Season 3 reads: "The mayhem and madness continue in season three of this biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series. Wrapping up their 'Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,' Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) – 'Harlivy' strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy's long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise."

The cast includes Kaley Cuoco (Harley Quinn), Lake Bell (Poison Ivy), Ron Funches (King Shark), JB Smoove (Frank the Plant), Alan Tudyk (Clayface/The Joker), Matt Oberg (Kite Man), Christopher Meloni (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Daly (Two-Face), Diedrich Bader (Batman/Bruce Wayne), James Adomian (Bane), Sanaa Lathan (Selina Kyle), Briana Cuoco (Batgirl/Barbara Gordon), and Harvey Guillen (Nightwing).

Harley Quinn returns to HBO Max for Season 3 on July 28th.