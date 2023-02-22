HBO Max Boss Gives Status Update on DC Projects

The James Gunn era of DC Studios has begun. The critically-acclaimed director kicked off the year by revealing the revamped DC Comics cinematic universe's "Chapter 1" project slate, which will officially kick off after the 2023 DCEU releases hit theaters. While a bulk of the new-look DC Universe will live in the cinemas, there are numerous installments will be streaming shows for HBO Max. Chapter 1 kicks off with the animated Creature Commandos televised series, while live-action shows like Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold will follow shortly after.

Gunn and co-head Peter Safran have been developing these various projects for months, collaborating with the powers that be at Warner Bros. Discovery. With the shows specifically, Gunn and Safran turn to HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys.

"As I talked to James and Peter about it, we're going to develop these things and hopefully they're all great," Bloys told Variety. "If they're not, we'll have other options and we'll see."

Bloys's comments come in regards to the development statuses of the various DC Studios shows. Creature Commandos is currently being penned by Gunn and the Viola Davis-led Waller is said to be "in active development." Other announced live-action shows like Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold need to find writers first before progressing forward.

While there is a "wait and see" vibe to the current DC Universe situation, Bloys emphasized that he's enthusiastic about Gunn's vision.

"What's most exciting is that they've got a plan," Bloys continued. "Anything that James is excited about in terms of DC, I'm good with. I just want to make sure for Max that they're the best shows that we can do."

Outside of the proper DC Universe, HBO Max is developing The Penguin, a spin-off series from the world of Matt Reeves's The Batman.

"The overlap of someone's creative vision with the IP is the sweet spot for us," HBO Max head of originals Sarah Aubrey said regarding the upcoming Colin Farrell-led project.

The next DC project, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, hits theaters on March 17th.