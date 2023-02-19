James Gunn Teases DC Studios Casting News Sooner Than Thought

Fans of the DC Universe just got their first look at the franchise's first chunk of programming, which includes both shows for HBO Max and a series of feature films. On top of that all, there's even going to be at least one animated series in Creature Commandos, which features some of the publisher's spookier characters. Even though the slate news is still pretty recent, DC Studios co-head James Gunn confirmed Saturday casting news should be coming sooner than some may have expected.

Responding to fan questions, Gunn said "Yes," when asked if major casting announcements would be made within the next six months. Given Superman: Legacy is the first film on the release schedule for DC Studios, it stands to reason that means the next Clark Kent will likely be one of the first characters cast in the film.

Yes — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 18, 2023

Who is going to be the new Superman?

There has been zero indication of who, exactly, DC Studios could be looking at for their next Man of Steel. While initial reports suggested the studio was going after a much younger Kal-El, Gunn has since said that's not the case.

"Yeah but people are speculating about both ages," Gunn said on Twitter on Friday. "All I ever said was Superman was younger than in his forties and Batman MIGHT be a couple years older than Superman."

What is Superman: Legacy about?

As with casting, little is known about the story of the first feature film in the franchise. It's previously been said (by Gunn himself) that All-Star Superman serves as the inspiration not only for the film, but for the franchise as a whole.

"Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe," Gunn said at a DC Studios presentation last month. "Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world. I can't wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

What part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters excites you most? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!