DC Studios' James Gunn Teases Surprising Fan-Favorite Characters Joining DC Universe

A new chapter of the DC Universe is about to be underway, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran announcing their plans for the franchise of movies, HBO Max television shows, and games. Thus far, there are ten projects under that umbrella that audiences are definitely excited for — and according to a new post from Gunn, that will include some fan-favorite characters. On Friday, Gunn took to his Instagram stories to respond to a fan poll about which characters they most want to see in the new DCU. Out of the top 10 results — Nightwing, Martian Manhunter, Lobo, Brainiac, Deathstroke, Red Hood, Zatanna, The Court of Owls, Mister Freeze, and John Constantine — Gunn teased that five of those characters will appear in his plans.

Obviously, it is unclear at this point who those characters could be, and whether they'd debut in their own solo project or one of the already-announced titles. We know that the The Brave and the Bold movie will feature other members of the Bat-family, so that could mean good news for Nightwing and Red Hood. Aquaman star Jason Momoa has been playing coy about also possibly playing Lobo, and there are certainly narrative ways for characters like Martian Manhunter, Brainiac, Zatanna, and John Constantine to appear.

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed late last month, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

