HBO Max's Titans Season 3 Getting Physical Release

The third season of Titans, one of DC's HBO Max Original Series, is coming to DVD and Blu-ray this fall. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment today announced that Titans: The Complete Third Season will be released on October 25, 2022, featuring all 13 epic episodes from the third season along with never-before-seen bonus content. The series is headed for a fourth season on the streaming platform, following on the heels of its best reviews yet for season three, which featured characters like The Red Hood and Barbara Gordon joining Nightwing, Starfire, Raven, Superboy, and company this time around.

In the series' third season, Jason Todd's journey as Robin comes to a gruesome end, only for him to return to Gotham as Red Hood with a vengeance to take down his old team. Meanwhile, Barbara Gordon, the former Batgirl and current acting Commissioner of the Gotham City Police Department, is wary of the Titans now being back in Gotham, but her history with Dick Grayson leads her to accept their help in the GCPD's investigation of Red Hood. Also assisting the investigation is Dr. Jonathan Crane, a former supervillain and current inmate at Arkham Asylum.

The series stars Brenton Thwaites, Mame-Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters Conor Leslie, Damaris Lewis, Joshua Orpin and Savannah Welch with Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly. Jay Lycurgo has a recurring role this season.

Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and is based on the characters from DC. Greg Walker is the showrunner and serves as executive producer alongside Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Richard Hatem.

Below, you can check out a list of the Blu-ray and DVD bonus features:

TITANS EXPANDED (All-New Featurette) – Sit down with the cast and showrunners of Titans as they cover all the new characters and elements of Season 3.

Sit down with the cast and showrunners of as they cover all the new characters and elements of Season 3. TITANS: WORLDS WITHIN WORLDS (All-New Featurette) – Step into the world of the Titans as we get a glimpse behind the scenes of how the look, feel, and texture of Season 3 came to life.

Step into the world of the as we get a glimpse behind the scenes of how the look, feel, and texture of Season 3 came to life. Training a Metahuman - A behind the scenes look at training the Titans, the young metahuman heroes, with Stunt Coordinator Larnell Stovall and cast members Brenton Thwaites, Mame-Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters, Damaris Lewis, Joshua Orpin, and Savannah Welch.

- A behind the scenes look at training the Titans, the young metahuman heroes, with Stunt Coordinator Larnell Stovall and cast members Brenton Thwaites, Mame-Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters, Damaris Lewis, Joshua Orpin, and Savannah Welch. Looking the Part – LJ Shannon, Specialty Costume Designer, reveals her design process and explains how she worked to match the looks and actions from the comic books. This featurette includes executive producer Greg Walker and cast members Brenton Thwaites, Mame-Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters, Damaris Lewis, and Joshua Orpin.

– LJ Shannon, Specialty Costume Designer, reveals her design process and explains how she worked to match the looks and actions from the comic books. This featurette includes executive producer Greg Walker and cast members Brenton Thwaites, Mame-Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters, Damaris Lewis, and Joshua Orpin. Inside the Character: Red Hood – A behind-the-scenes look at the new anti-hero character Red Hood as portrayed by Curran Walters.

– A behind-the-scenes look at the new anti-hero character Red Hood as portrayed by Curran Walters. Inside the Character: Barbara Gordon – A behind-the-scenes look at the character of Barbara Gordan as portrayed by Savannah Welch.

– A behind-the-scenes look at the character of Barbara Gordan as portrayed by Savannah Welch. Welcome to Gotham – A behind-the-scenes exploration of iconic Gotham City with cast members Brenton Thwaites, Mame-Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters, and executive producer Greg Walker, art director Khanh Quach, director Boris Mojsovski, and producer/director Carol Banker.

Titans: The Complete Third Season is priced to own for $24.98 SRP on DVD and $29.98 SRP for Blu-ray, which includes a Digital Copy. The show is also available to own on Digital via purchase from all major digital retailers and is streaming on HBO Max.