David Corenswet Might Have Spoiled a Huge Lanterns Cameo

David Corenswet has offered new insight into the future of the DC Universe, and his comments are raising major questions about one of its most anticipated shows. In a recent interview with Nerdist, the star of the upcoming Superman film discussed his excitement for the different tones James Gunn is bringing to the new franchise, hinting at Superman’s appearance in a future R-rated project. This prospect is particularly noteworthy given the established direction for his character’s debut. Gunn and others involved with the production have consistently described Superman as having a hopeful and optimistic tone, designed to embrace traditional superhero storytelling. Corenswet himself has referred to his take on the character as “bright and playful,” making his willingness to place that specific hero into a more mature environment a testament to the DCU’s creative flexibility.

“One thing that excites me so much about James’ vision for the DCU is the different genres and tones that the movies can take on,” Corenswet said. “And I know people are skeptical that certain genres and characters can mix. I would love to see this Superman in an R-rated project. In a detective, you know, in a thing like Lanterns, where it’s a True Detective feel. I just think it can happen in spite of how bright and playful this version of the character is.”

Corenswet’s specific use of Lanterns as his example of an “R-rated project” could be an unintentional reveal of the show’s planned direction. DC Studios has already confirmed the series will be a grounded mystery inspired by crime dramas like True Detective, following Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre). An R-rating would align perfectly with that gritty style, while also following HBO’s tradition in offering mature content. Furthermore, by expressing a desire to see his character in the show, Corenswet has introduced the possibility that a crossover is being considered. A guest appearance from the universe’s flagship hero would be a great move to establish the connectivity James Gunn has promised for the new DCU and showcase how the same character how adapt to vastly different creative directions.

Peacemaker‘s Surprise Cameo Could Be Superman

While an appearance in Lanterns is a compelling possibility, Corenswet’s comments about an R-rated project could also point to a much more immediate crossover. The second season of Peacemaker is confirmed to be a mature, TV-MA series, and it is scheduled to premiere just one month after Superman debuts in theaters. Gunn has already built significant anticipation for Peacemaker Season 2 by revealing it will contain a “really, really, really big cameo” near the end of its run. Given the timeline and the established tone, the season provides an immediate opportunity for Superman’s first appearance in an R-rated DCU story.

Peacemaker is already deeply connected to the Superman film, with confirmed appearances from Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced). Their involvement proves that major heroes are aware of and interacting with Christopher Smith (John Cena) and his world. The show’s story also involves a significant time jump, a multiversal plot centered on the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, and a primary conflict involving Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) using ARGUS to hunt down Peacemaker. Rick Flag Sr., in his turn, also appears in Superman. So, adding the Man of Steel to Season 2 of Peacemaker would be a natural escalation of this established crossover.

Superman is scheduled to fly into theaters on July 11th. After that, Peacemaker Season 2 premieres on HBO Max on August 21st. Finally, Lanterns is expected to premiere in 2026.

