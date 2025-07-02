10 DC Characters That Could Probably Beat The Hulk

The Hulk is the cream of the crop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After being exposed to gamma radiation, Bruce Banner turns into a giant green monster anytime he finds himself under stress. Banner does a good job of avoiding triggers early on, but the more chaotic the world becomes, the more often he lets loose. There’s even a period of time where Banner is in Hulk form for the better part of two years on Sakaar, where he acts as the Grandmaster’s champion in the gladiator pit. It’s fair to say that Hulk is at his peak during Thor: Ragnarok, as he takes down the terrifying Fenris Wolf and even goes after Surtur for a moment.

There are very few MCU characters that have a chance against Hulk when he’s on his A-game, which is why recruiting from a pool of characters from another universe may prove more fruitful. And since DC Comics is Marvel’s direct competition, it’s only fair that its characters get the first crack at taking down Banner’s alter ego.

1) Darkseid

Darskeid is DC’s equivalent of Thanos, and since the Mad Titan is the only villain in the MCU to strike fear into Hulk’s heart, it’s fair to assume his counterpart can do the same. What Darkseid has over Thanos, though, is his wide array of abilities. The ruler of Apokolips manipulates cosmic energy and can conjure Omega Beams, powerful lasers that lock onto their target and have enough force to destroy planets.

2) Superman

Hulk might be the strongest there is, but Superman can give him a run for his money. The Man of Steel has incredible strength and durability, as well as super speed that allows him to keep up with the Flash. However, his best quality is his brain because, while he may not be as smart as Batman, he understands battle strategy and how to use his strengths to his advantage.

3) Captain Atom

If DC could only nominate one character to fight the Hulk, it doesn’t need to look any further than Captain Atom. His energy-manipulating abilities are second to none, and with the Hulk being full of radiation, there’s a good chance the fight is over before it starts. The MCU’s Hulk has been knocked on his butt a few times, and he would add another time to the list if he found himself fighting Captain Atom.

4) Anti-Monitor

While the Hulk can beat his fair share of villains, multiversal threats aren’t exactly in his wheelhouse. The Anti-Monitor wipes out countless universes during “Crisis on Infinite Earths” using his anti-matter waves, and he could do the same thing to the reality that Hulk resides in. The green giant wouldn’t even know what hit him by the time he realized he was about to cease to exist.

5) Doomsday

No city wants to be in the middle of a fight between Hulk and Doomsday. Both characters crave destruction, smashing anything in their path. While there’s nothing to say that one has the edge over the other, Doomsday at least can fight Superman to a stalemate, which is a pretty impressive feat. Doomsday may not live to tell the tale, but he can knock the Hulk down a peg or two.

6) Mongul

Another character with just ridiculous strength is Mongul, who is a constant thorn in Superman’s side. He can go toe-to-toe with the Man of Steel in the strength department and also has the ability to teleport in his back pocket. Mongul also has access to Warworld, a terrifying weapon that travels around the galaxy, inflicting pain on anyone who crosses its path. Hulk wouldn’t last long if he had to battle Mongul and his bag of tricks.

7) Doctor Manhattan

It’s probably unfair for the rest of the DC characters on this list to be compared to Doctor Manhattan, but they’re all under the same umbrella. Like Banner, physicist Jon Osterman ends up on the wrong side of an experiment. However, rather than turning into a mindless beast, he becomes an omnipotent being capable of altering reality. Without the need for any Infinity Stones, Doctor Manhattan can snap his fingers and wipe anyone from existence, including the Hulk.

8) The Spectre

While the MCU is lacking in the cosmic being department, DC has more than its fair share. The Spectre acts as God’s servant, passing judgment on anyone he deems unsavory. Like Doctor Manhattan, he’s capable of almost anything, which means the Hulk has no chance of even landing a punch. The Hulk tries to be a hero, but his past mistakes would land him on the Spectre’s naughty list.

9) The Presence

The Spectre’s boss, the Presence, is the creator of the multiverse. He can jump from reality to reality on a whim and change whatever he wants whenever he wants. If the Presence decides that the Hulk isn’t worth having around anymore, there’s nothing the Avenger can do about it. While it’s not a fair fight, it just goes to show that the Hulk is only a decent-sized fish in a massive ocean.

10) Batman

No DC list is complete without considering what Batman can do with prep time. Well, the Dark Knight gives Darkseid trouble now and again, so Hulk wouldn’t be much of a challenge. While Batman would have to watch out for the beast’s haphazardness, he would be able to come up with a way to end the threat without breaking a sweat. Hulk is good, but Batman is better.

