Here’s All the Characters Confirmed For The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths So Far

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will not only be the biggest crossover The CW has ever seen, but one of the biggest TV events in recent memory. Besides the scope of the story and the looming end of Arrow, the network is adding to the magnitude by casting some DC legends to come and reprise their roles (or at least show up and be seen).

With a lot of rumors running around this week, we wanted to check in with a list of all the characters confirmed to appear in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” (so far), along with a few mentions at the end of people who are likely to, or rumored to, appear but are not yet confirmed.

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-event will run for five episodes over December 2019 and January 2020, featuring episodes from Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman.

Brandon Routh’s Superman

Brandon Routh, already a part of the cast of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in his role as Ray Palmer/The Atom on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, will re-up that commitment with a second role — that of Clark Kent/Superman. The actor famously played the Man of Steel in the movie Superman Returns, the reputation of which these days is “not as bad as you remember, and Routh was pretty good.”

Routh will reprise a version of the role — although he will not be wearing his Superman Returns costume but rather a version of the Superman suit from Kingdom Come by Alex Ross and Mark Waid.

Black Lightning

Black Lightning star Cress Williams will appear in the Crisis, as revealed during The CW’s TCA presentation (although it had already made its way online before that, and Williams had unwittingly confirmed it early — oops!).

There is nothing known yet about how big a role he will play or whether his part will be anything bigger than a “red sky crossover”-style cameo. If the latter, he will likely be joined by Thunder and Lightning. If the former, he’ll almost certainly be alone, since Black Lightning films in Atlanta, not Vancouver, so him coming to play for more than a day or two on “Crisis” would likely mean that other cast members had to be shooting their scenes in his absence.

Kevin Conroy’s Batman

Kevin Conroy, star of Batman: The Animated Series and its spinoffs, will join the cast of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” presumably in the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The actor, who has been voicing the Dark Knight in almost too many projects to count for over 25 years, is the definitive voice of Batman for two generations of fans.

Conroy will play an aging version of the Dark Knight, likely in an homage to his role on Batman Beyond, where Bruce was sidelined and acted as the “man in the van” for the next generation of Bat.

Whoever Burt Ward is Playing

At the Batwoman panel at Comic Con International in San Diego last month, producers revealed that Gotham will be pretty well-represented in the Crisis, with Burt Ward, who played Robin in the 1966 Batman TV series, appearing in the event. They did not say what sort of role he would play — it’s likely just a cameo — but fans are already hoping that he will be the Batman or Robin of some alternate Earth where everything is just a little more groovy.

When we asked him, during an interview in support of the Batman vs. Two-Face animated movie, whether he thought that would be his last outing as Dick Grayson, he said with a smile, “I don’t think this is the last by any means.”

The Monitor

LaMonica Garrett will reprise his role as The Monitor, which was originated in the “Elseworlds” crossover last season. The character popped up in the Arrowverse finales, and will be playing a significant role in the final season of Arrow, which begins in October.

The Anti-Monitor

Garrett will also play the Anti-Monitor, essentially the evil twin brother of The Monitor (even though it’s really way more complicated than that), and the events’ main villain.

Pariah

Tom Cavanagh, who has played numerous versions of brilliant (and, let’s be honest, kind of arrogant and a little mad) scientist Harrison Wells from throughout the multiverse, will be doing it again. This time, he will play Pariah, who in the comics was an arrogant scientist repsonsible for accidentally freeing the Anti-Monitor and allowing him to go on his rampage across the multiverse. Along the way, he was shunted from Earth to Earth, landing on one just before it was destroyed and forced to watch it die, but himself being immortal.

Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman

Little is known about the role Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman — who was last known to be living powerless on Argo City and expecting a child with Lois Lane — will play in the Crisis, but he will be there, representing the “regular” Superman alongside his Lois.

Bitsie Tulloch’s Lois Lane

Bitsie Tulloch will return as Lois Lane and, given that it will have been a full calendar year (at least) since the events of “Elseworlds,” it seems likely that she will have a child with her. Given how things went with the baby (Alexander Luthor Jr) who actually appeared in the “Crisis” comics, we can’t decide if that is a good thing.

Batwoman

Now we’re getting into the regular players. We know that Batwoman (Ruby Rose) will play a role in Crisis, as her series will actually have an episode dedicated to the event. That makes sense, given that she made her debut in “Elseworlds” last season and at least one of her supporting character seems poised to make an appearance.

Team Supergirl

At this point, individual members of the “teams” on Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman have not yet been confirmed for “Crisis on Infinite Earths, but we are going to go ahead and assume that, as in previous Crises, at least half of the series regulars will make an appearance, and likely all of the characters with super-powers, since this is the biggest fight they will have had yet.

Team Flash

Team Arrow

The Legends

Rumors and Obvious Guesses

There are also a number of characters who, while not officially confirmed as yet, are likely to play a role in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” We won’t go into too much detail here, but some of those are:

Heroes of alternate timelines: Whether it’s Titans or Smallville, characters from non-CW DC shows and CW shows that are outside of the Arrowverse purview have been rumored from day one. Some of those rumors got a lot louder after the Black Lightning and Brandon Routh announcements, but we’ll have to see which, if any, of these characters show up.

Lex Luthor: Jon Cryer’s Lex was apparently killed in the season four finale of Supergirl, only to be revived by The Monitor. It is not yet clear why — and it is entirely possible they could just have been using The Monitor as a deus ex machina to revive Lex because at this point his methods are so ambiguous he can do anything — but it seems likely he will play a role in “Crisis,” even if it is as his Earth-3 doppelganger, as in the comics.

Harbinger: In the comics, Lyla Michaels is Harbinger, another character like Pariah who was created for the Crisis and honestly just kind of thrived there, and never found much of a path in the larger DC Universe after. On TV, Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson) is married to John Diggle, a huge part of Team Arrow and one of the original players in this universe. Assuming that budgets and availability line up, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a different take on Lyla appearing in “Crisis.”

Psycho-Pirate: He appeared in “Elseworlds” in a cameo, and played a huge role in the comics version of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” It would be hard to imagine he wouldn’t get at least a token appearance in the crossover. Doing so would also give them time to build him up so that he can later recur as a villain on Batwoman.

The Flash of Earth-90: John Wesley Shipp always comes to play, and given that his characters was not, as far as we know, killed when he got disappeared away in “Elseworlds,” it seems likely he will show up again in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” even if it’s just to help Barry not die.

Dead characters: Whether it’s supporting characters who have died along the way, alternate universe versions of dead heroes, or even some of the fallen Legends of Tomorrow, don’t be too surprised if you see some people you thought were gone pop back up. Particularly likely is Dr. Rip Hunter, who of course has had access to all of time for years.