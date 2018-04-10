How ‘Justice League’ Should Have Ended

Justice League has finally gotten the How It Should Have Ended treatment.

“Everybody knows, Steppenwolf blows,” the video begins, in song, before quickly turning to a joke about Superman’s mustache. From there, the Amazons took down Steppenwolf with ease before Aquaman accidentally blew Bruce Wayne’s cover as Batman before all of his oceanside folks.

Then came Wonder Woman’s attempt at recruiting Cyborg. He wasn’t onboard, revealing himself to be a member of the Teen Titans, who pulled up beside them. The entire thing could have been avoided, according to the video, as the Flash could have simply taken Diana’s sword and killed Steppenwolf with it when he had the chance.

Of course, Bruce could have saved everyone some trouble by simply bringing Lois Lane to Clark Kent’s awakening. He just had to tell the Flash to go back in time and tell him she was the key, which he never did, or did and then was changed? It’s all a blur.

The Super Cafe scene also took shots at Henry Cavill’s Superman mustache and had Iron Man fly by for a jab suggesting the Avengers movies being better than the Justice League‘s. It even packs nod to Man of Steel‘s choice to have Superman kill Zod by snapping his neck.

Mauled by critics, Justice League garnered only a 41% approval rating. Late in its production, Zack Snyder stepped away from the role of director with Avengers director Joss Whedon filling in for him during the re-shooting process.

The blockbuster film from Warner Brothers was initially projected to finish its global box office haul in the neighborhood of $675 million — a result that would place Justice League as the second-lowest earner of the DCEU, ahead of Man of Steel by just a few million — but now sits at just $655 million worldwide, making it the lowest-earning production to come out of Warner Bros.’ shared superhero universe.

DC diehards are holding out for an extended cut of the film, launching websites and petitions in hopes of convincing Warner Bros. to release a cut shepherded by original director Zack Snyder.

Next out from the DCEU is the Jason Momoa-lead Aquaman, in theaters this December, followed by Shazam! in April 2019. Warner Bros. is readying the Wonder Woman sequel for November 2019, and War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves is working on The Batman.

Justice League will be released as a collectors edition steelbook boasting art from DC Comics veteran Jim Lee and hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-Ray 3D Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD on March 13.