James Gunn Addresses if Superman, Batman, & Wonder Woman Appear Together in the DCU (and When)

DC Studios co-head James Gunn confirms there are plans for Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman to unite on the big screen, though he doesn’t know when exactly that will happen. Speaking with Deadline on the red carpet for a Superman event, the filmmaker was asked about bringing DC’s Trinity together in the rebooted continuity of the DC Universe. Gunn shared that is definitely something he wants to do, but it doesn’t sound like it will be any time soon. Projects revolving around Batman and Wonder Woman are in early stages of development, and right now, most of the “talks” are just taking place in Gunn’s head.

“Of course! Yeah,” Gunn said when asked about Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman teaming up. “But not in the next movie … you have to remember that all the stuff is talks in my head … so there’s a lot of chatter in my head that does a lot of things. But the DCU is chatter in my head, not ‘talks’.”

Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman first joined forces together in live-action in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which expanded the DC Extended Universe by laying the foundation for Justice League. In the team-up film, those same characters fought alongside Aquaman, the Flash, and Cyborg as they saved the world from Steppenwolf. Zack Snyder’s Justice League was the last time the Trinity was seen on screen together in a live-action movie.

Gunn’s Superman is kicking off the DCU’s theatrical slate, and work is being done to bring the other two members of the Trinity into the fold. The Batman feature The Brave and the Bold is currently in development. It will feature an older Bruce Wayne who’s taken multiple members of the Bat Family under his wing. Gunn has also confirmed a new Wonder Woman movie is in the process of being written. Neither of these projects have release dates. Gunn has also said that there currently is no Justice League established in the DCU.

As Gunn puts the DCU together, he appears to be taking a page out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe playbook. The MCU achieved a great deal of success early on by not rushing into ambitious team-up projects. In Phase 1, the main heroes were introduced in their own standalone films, building up to The Avengers. Many felt the DCEU rushed things in an attempt to catch up to Marvel; Batman v Superman was the franchise’s second feature, introducing a bevy of superheroes that would form the Justice League. Being patient will ideally have better results, allowing viewers to become attached to the new versions of these famous characters before they’re brought together for a bigger adventure.

The next movie on the DCU schedule is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which hits theaters in June 2026. That likely isn’t the “next movie” Gunn is referring to in his comments. He probably means the “next movie” in the DCU slate featuring either Superman, Batman, or Wonder Woman. Gunn has revealed he’s writing something that might be some kind of Superman follow-up but not a straightforward sequel. It will be interesting to see how the franchise unfolds from here, but it seems like there will be an extended wait before the Trinity comes back together. The DCU’s Batman and Wonder Woman both need to be cast and formally introduced on screen before that happens — and that seems like years away.