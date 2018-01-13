Watch How Superman Should Have Returned In ‘Justice League’

For anyone that has had an issue with the DC Extended Universe version of Superman – and even those that love him – this is a video that should be able to bring both sides together in the best way!

Ben Bromley has put out his own “How Superman Should Have Returned”, which takes the vitrol against many of the decisions in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel and Batman v Superman; throws in some classic Richard Donner-era Superman wholesomeness with a John Willaims theme; and somehow ends up catering to the wishes of every kind of fan.

The video does the kind of seamless turn from the somber Snyder era at the beginning, into the Donner-era fantasy that it’s hard not love. The fact that it’s packed with s many Easter eggs from both versions of the Superman movie franchise makes it feel like the insider insights of a real fan – and not just more triggered negativity.

They even find away to (literally) shove away the Jesse Eisenberg version of Lex Luthor, and still make it cute and enjoyable. And for those fans who wanted that Black Suit Superman – there’s something for you too!

Could this be a great metaphor for what coudl come from the current creative and executive shakeups at DC Films and Warner Bros.? Time will tell.