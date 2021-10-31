Ice T and Coco Rule Halloween in Joker and Harley Quinn Costumes

Ice T and wife Coco are totally ruling over Halloween with their Joker and Harley Quinn costumes! The Halloween holiday is one of the few times where fans can openly show off their favorites in such a lavish fashion, and various TV and movie stars are celebrating the holiday with full gusto as well. This has given many of them the chance to show off their favorite things in a cool new way, and that is especially true for Ice T and Coco as the two of them have tapped into another famous couple for their Halloween costumes this year.

Celebrating the Halloween holiday in style, Ice T and Coco have donned slick Joker and Harley Quinn costumes complete with a hammer and staff. Joker and Harley Quinn are one of the most memorable on and off again couples in the DC Comics library, and that makes them the perfect idea for couples to take on for the spooky holiday and the perfect costume to party hard in. Ice T shared their looks with fans on Twitter to celebrate Halloween, and you can check out their takes on the famous duo below:

Although The Joker and Harley Quinn are one of the most famous couples in comics, it’s been a much different story in recent years. Adaptations of the two on screen through films like Suicide Squad, The Joker, The Suicide Squad, and Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn have distanced the two of them even further from one another. Quinn’s on-screen story for the past few years has seen her developing her own sense of self away from The Joker, and that’s a vein that will likely continue with new stories down the line.

This is especially true in one of Harley Quinn’s biggest outings, Harley Quinn (the animated series). This series follows a Quinn who had been separated from the Joker for quite a while, and explores a new budding relationship with Poison Ivy that will be explored even more in the upcoming third season of the series. There has yet to be a release date set for the new season just yet, but it’s just one of the many projects fans of Harley Quinn are looking forward to!

But what do you think of Ice T and Coco’s takes on The Joker and Harley Quinn for Halloween? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!