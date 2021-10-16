Harley Quinn Season 3 First Look Released at DC FanDome

DC FanDome is currently in full swing, sharing exciting looks at some of the highly-anticipated DC content ranging from movies and television to comics and games. One series we’re especially excited about is Harley Quinn, which is returning for a third season on HBO Max. The animated series is show-run by Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern, and follows Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco), Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), and the rest of their crew’s Gotham shenanigans. Today’s DC FanDome event featured the long-awaited first look at the show’s third season.

Since they began work on the third season, Schumacker has shared some fun teases about the animated show, including “red carpet looks” for Harley and Poison Ivy. “I just saw a @shaneglines design for season 3 of @dcharleyquinn with Harley in a red carpet gown and it would break the Internet if I shared it. But I can’t. Which is killing me. And now you all must feel my pain,” he teased in a tweet earlier this year. Speaking of the dynamic couple, Halpern previously confirmed with SYFY that they have no intentions of breaking up Harley and Ivy in Season 3.

“When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, ‘We don’t want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together,’” Halpern said before the show’s renewal. “It’s much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, ‘Are they going to break up? Are they not?’ So yeah, if there’s a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, ‘Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?’ They’re a couple.”

