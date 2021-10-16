Harley Quinn Season 3 First Look Released at DC FanDome

DC FanDome is currently in full swing, sharing exciting looks at some of the highly-anticipated DC content ranging from movies and television to comics and games. One series we’re especially excited about is Harley Quinn, which is returning for a third season on HBO Max. The animated series is show-run by Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern, and follows Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco), Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), and the rest of their crew’s Gotham shenanigans. Today’s DC FanDome event featured the long-awaited first look at the show’s third season.
Since they began work on the third season, Schumacker has shared some fun teases about the animated show, including “red carpet looks” for Harley and Poison Ivy. “I just saw a @shaneglines design for season 3 of @dcharleyquinn with Harley in a red carpet gown and it would break the Internet if I shared it. But I can’t. Which is killing me. And now you all must feel my pain,” he teased in a tweet earlier this year. Speaking of the dynamic couple, Halpern previously confirmed with SYFY that they have no intentions of breaking up Harley and Ivy in Season 3.
“When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, ‘We don’t want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together,’” Halpern said before the show’s renewal. “It’s much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, ‘Are they going to break up? Are they not?’ So yeah, if there’s a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, ‘Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?’ They’re a couple.”
As for DC FanDome, you can check out the exciting line-up of content below:
- MOVIES: An exclusive new trailer for The Batman, new content for DC League of Super-Pets, a first look at Black Adam, a sneak peek of The Flash, and behind-the-scenes looks at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
- TELEVISION: An exclusive look at HBO Max’s Peacemaker, DMZ, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, and Batman: Caped Crusader. Surprises from new series, as well as new looks at returning HBO Max favorites Doom Patrol, Titans, Harley Quinn, and Young Justice: Phantoms. Looks at new seasons of The CW’s Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, a farewell tribute to Supergirl, a 100th episode celebration for Legends of Tomorrow, a first look at Naomi, and a sneak peek at Stargirl.
- VIDEO GAMES: New reveals from Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
- COMICS: Panels for Batman: Fear State, Black Manta, Wonder Woman Historia, Nubia and the Amazons, and Wonderful Women of the World. Additionally, an update on the return of the Milestone Universe, and details for the upcoming Batman/Fortnite One-Shot.
