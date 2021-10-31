WandaVision’s Young Wanda Has the Perfect Halloween Costume

Happy Halloween! Today is October 30th, which means social media has been flooded with some of our favorite stars in costumes. We’ve seen Kelly Clarkson singing the Ghostbusters theme in costume, Lizzo nailing a Baby Yoda costume from The Mandalorian, and much more. One of the cutest looks to hit the Internet today was from Michaela Russell who played young Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision. The actor decided to channel her older self, and the results are precious.

“Happy Halloween weekend! Young Wanda in real life 💫,” Russell posted on Instagram. You can check out her Scarlet Witch costume in the post below:

WandaVision recently received 23 total Emmy nominations, including Best Limited Series. Some of the cast was also nominated, including Elizabeth Olsen for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie,” Paul Bettany for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie,” and Kathryn Hahn for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.” The show ended up winning three Creative Arts Emmys for “Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour),” “Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes,” and “Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics” for “Agatha All Along.”

While WandaVision isn’t expected to get another season, Olsen’s days playing Scarlet Witch are far from over. She recently wrapped production on the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. During a virtual Q&A with the New York Film Academy, Olsen spoke about the upcoming Marvel movie and revealed what it was like going from WandaVision to Doctor Strange 2.

“[Director] Sam Raimi is lovely and I got to learn a lot from him. It was odd going from WandaVision and bringing this character to a different film that felt more based in Marvel films. I felt like I was putting on old shoes,” Olsen shared.

WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to be released on May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, Marvel’s 2021 line-up includes Eternals hitting theaters on November 5th, Hawkeye premiering on DIsney+ on November 24th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home being released on December 17th.

