DC Reveals Icon & Rocket Season One #2 Preview (Exclusive)

This week saw the long-awaited launch of Icon & Rocket Season One, a new miniseries that is part of DC's Milestone Returns initiative. The debut issue reintroduced the mythos of Augustus Freeman/Icon and Raquel Ervin/Rocket into the modern age, setting up an explosive story that is sure to ruminate into the upcoming issues. If you're eager to see exactly where the story is going to go next, we're here to help, as DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at Icon & Rocket Season One #2.

In Icon & Rocket Season One #2, who is the mysterious Xiomara? She’s an attorney with a unique set of skills…and if you’re Raquel “Rocket” Ervin, she’s who you want in your corner when the United States government comes knocking on your door, asking questions about your friendship with the all-powerful alien known as Icon! A secret identity doesn’t get you far when every intelligence operation in the world is hunting you…

"I love Icon & Rocket so much," co-writer Reginald Hudlin explained during a recent virtual press event. 'I love those characters. For over 20 years, I've had all these ideas that I want to do right for them, so it is a joy to finally get to play with these toys."

"I mean, for me, I just remember having conversations about Icon & Rocket with Dwayne [McDuffie], and he gave such a beautiful definition of why the concept worked," Hudlin added. "He described them as a unity of opposites: male, female; young, old; human, alien; conservative, progressive. And that's exactly right. It's such a perfect pair because they've got nothing in common except they care. Icon getting pushed out of his cynicism by a young, naive, but passionate Rocket. And I just thought, well, that's just a great dynamic, period. And if you add super powers to it, it's even better."

"I mean, my exposure growing up to Milestone was definitely primarily through the Static comic. And once I got the call from Reggie to be a part of this, went back and read all of the Icon & Rocket comic books," co-writer Leon Chills revealed. "And on top of everything you mentioned, there was also the fact that it was my first time being a part of writing a comic book. So initially I was kind of suffering under the weight of the moment and the pressure, and was suffering a bit of writer's block until I realized the blessing of being able to do this with Reggie, which allows me to kind of just swing for the fences, and he'll tell me either that's dope, or maybe not that. So it's been an amazing experience. And I love Icon & Rocket as an, I guess, elder millennial now, there's a part of me that definitely still feels very young, and then a part of me that's realizing I'm getting older. So I love being able to write to both of those point of views with both Icon & Rocket."

You can check out the official soliciation for Icon & Rocket Season One #2, and keep scrolling to check out our exclusive look at the issue!

Icon & Rocket Season One #2 (of 6)

Written by REGINALD HUDLIN

Art by DOUG BRAITHWAITE AND ANDREW CURRIE

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

ON SALE 8/24/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Card stock variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

$4.99 US

Icon & Rocket Season One #2 will be released on August 24th wherever comics are sold.