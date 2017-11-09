The Internet Reacts To Arrow’s Insane Season 5 Finale

Warning! Spoilers for Arrow's season five finale lie below!

Tonight, Arrow left its fans nursing one intense shock thanks to its shocking season five finale. The fan-favorite drama followed Oliver Queen as he returns to Lian Yu to find his son. The vigilante teams up with Slade Wilson, freeing Deathstroke from his ARGUS cell before the pair meets up with his recruits. However, the finale's end is what left people up in arms.

At the show's end, fans watched in shock as Oliver makes an impossible choice. Chase reveals his endgame to Oliver and uses the vigilante's son to pull at some heartstrings. The villain says he lured Oliver off of Lian Yu to a boat so that the hero would have to choose between his loved ones and his son. Holding William hostage, Chase tells Oliver to choose. Ultimately, the vigilante picks his son and tries to stop Chase from seeing his threat through. However, the villain commits suicide before Oliver can stop him, prompting Lian Yu to blow up whilst Oliver's loved ones are still on-shore.

For now, no one knows who lives and dies following the explosive finale, but the Internet sure has a lot of feelings about the whole thing. ComicBook has collected some of the most relatable freak-outs over the episode, and you can peruse the NSFW reactions in the slides below!

You can check out the synopsis for Arrow's season five finale below:

The battle between Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra) culminates in a final epic battle on Lian Yu. After recent events, Oliver decides to recruit a group of unlikely allies – Slade (guest star Manu Bennett), Nyssa (guest star Katrina Law), Merlyn (John Barrowman) and Digger Harkness (guest star Nick. E. Tarabay) – to defeat Chase. However, Chase has his own army – Black Siren (guest star Katie Cassidy), Evelyn Sharp (guest star Madison McLaughlin) and Talia al Ghul (guest star Lexa Doig) – and the forces collide in an explosive season finale.

Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Wendy Mericle & Marc Guggenheim.

Based on the characters from DC, Arrow is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (The Flash, Supergirl), Marc Guggenheim (Eli Stone, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters), Andrew Kreisberg (The Flash, Supergirl), Wendy Mericle (Desperate Housewives, Eli Stone) and Sarah Schechter (Supergirl, Blindspot).

(Photo: The CW )

Arrow airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW Television Network.

MORE ARROW: Vikings Star Continues To Advocate For DCEU Black Canary Role / Malcolm Attempts To Reconcile With Thea In Season Finale / Deathstroke And Green Arrow Team-Up In Season Finale Trailer