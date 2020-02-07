It Sure Sounds Like Batwoman Is Fighting A Vampire In “Drink Me”

So far, the post-“Crisis on Infinite Earths” world of Batwoman has been largely centered on trying to figure out what’s going on with the “extra” Beth Kane (Rachel Skarsten) in her life while the subplot of Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) having been framed for murder lingers in the background. In a newly-released synopsis for the February 23 episode, it seems the show will take a little detour from all of that to deal with a new villain who…might be a vampire? We will have to see when the episode actually premieres, but the synopsis is sure full of little turns of phrase that would be great vampire puns, while the title — “Drink Me” — is yet another Alice in Wonderland quote but could also play pretty seamlessly into a bloodsucing fiend.

Fans might remember that the post-Crisis trailer for the midseason premiere of Batwoman appeared to show a vampire villain on the loose in Gotham, but that was not taken from the episode that aired the following week, and nobody commented on it after the fact. It seems likely that February 23 will be the episode where fans finally get context for that clip.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Batwoman has been fairly grounded so far in its first season, the series still takes place in the Arrowverse, where things like vampires and multiverse-devouring antimatter gods are a thing that the heroes will have to face. There are several vampires in the DC Universe, including one who battled Superman and Robin at one point and, if we recall correctly, eventually was part of a rock band that also included Lois Lane’s sister Lucy? We’re rooting for that story to be adapted in a future episode of Batwoman.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

BEING A HERO IS DRAINING – A new villain sinks her teeth into Gotham and The Hold Up opens in grand fashion. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) reluctantly requests that Batwoman (Ruby Rose) keep her distance knowing their interactions could compromise her career. Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson also star. Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Batwoman airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Supergirl. “Drink Me” will debut on February 23.