DC’s New Red Hood Actor Debunks Major Rumor With the Perfect Response

The larger DC franchise actually has several Batman movies currently in the works. The first and perhaps most publicly known and talked about is Robert Pattinson’s The Batman: Part II, which is currently filming after experiencing multiple delays. Right now, it’s expected to hit theaters in early 2028; hopefully, that release date sticks this time. In addition to that, James Gunn is inevitably going to bring Batman into his DCU—there was never any doubt that he would be using that character—and the current title for the movie is expected to be . However, it will likely be several years before we see that movie, as it seems like Pattinson’s time as Batman may need to conclude before Gunn’s Batman kicks off. That’s just speculative, though; it’s not necessarily the case. Either way, there is yet another Batman movie in the works, this one technically a Batman and Robin movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Specifically, the animated movie Dynamic Duo is currently in the works, and it just revealed several major casting announcements within the last few weeks, including Mason Thames as Dick Grayson/Robin, Logan Kim as Jason Todd, Lee Pace as Red Hood One, and Steve Buscemi as Red Hood Two. There have also been rumors about Chris Pine playing the role of Batman in the film, although that hasn’t been confirmed. Those aren’t the only rumors still swirling after these casting announcements were made, though. On the contrary, there have continued to be a number of theories and unsubstantiated claims online and now, Jason Todd actor Logan Kim has publicly debunked one of them (in a hilarious way).

Kim Left No Question That These Voice Roles Won’t Automatically Mean Live-Action Portrayals

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, Logan Kim as Hershel – The Walking Dead: Dead City _ Season 2, Episode 2 – Photo Credit: Robert Clark/AMC

One of the many rumors circulating about Dynamic Duo is that the voice cast of the movie will also be taking on the live-action roles of the same characters. Such a rumor was shared online in a post by FilmBuzzr and stated, “Every voice actor will seemingly play their characters in live-action too.” Getting straight to the point, Kim simply commented, “No.” Interestingly enough, this honestly seems like taking a page right out of James Gunn’s book, as he frequently has similar responses to wild theories and claims online, although Dynamic Duo is notably not part of the DCU. Nevertheless, Kim clearly has Gunn’s same approach when it comes to theories online that have no substance or credibility.

It’s honestly kind of a shame that the answer from Kim was such a clear and resounding no, as the movie has cast some great stars, and it would be interesting to see what their live-action portrayals would include. However, just because it’s not a conversation for now doesn’t mean these actors will never have the opportunity to make the jump to live-action. Crazier things have certainly happened in movies, especially when it comes to massive superhero franchises like DC and the MCU (just look at the fact that iconic Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. is now bewilderingly back as Doctor Doom, for example). It’s possible that someday we might see something from these actors in live-action in this universe. For now, though, Kim seemingly wanted to make it very clear that no such theories are accurate.