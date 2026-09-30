Clayface Run Time Revealed & It’s Tied for a DCEU & DCU Record Low

James Gunn’s DCU may still be proving itself to some fans (perhaps especially those who are holding onto hopes for the Snyderverse’s eventual return), but one thing that the franchise has already made quite clear in its first few years is that it’s not afraid to test the waters. Thus far, that has included installments like Superman, Supergirl, and Lanterns, the latter of which has felt particularly unique among that group. However, the most experimental and/or unique movies and shows are certainly still to come. For one, the DCU is currently working on a mockumentary titled The People v. Gorilla Grodd, which has introduced concepts like the once terrifying villain Grodd of the comics riding on a scooter around a college campus. In addition to that project, the DCU’s next movie hitting theaters, Clayface, is going to be yet another departure—and one that is wildly different from the Gorilla Grodd series.

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Trailers for Clayface have already made it quite clear that this movie is going to be downright disturbing, and with its somewhat surprising (but also befitting) R-rating, there can be little doubt that this film will not be pulling its punches in terms of the gruesome and the gory. Yet, the unique nature of the movie hardly stops there. On the contrary, new reports have just suggested that the movie will be tying for a record low run time across the DCU and the DCEU, with a total of one hour and 48 minutes. If accurate, than this means Clayface is tied with Supergirl for the shortest DCU and DCEU movie, both coming in just one minute under the next shortest movie, Birds of Prey, which has a run time of one hour and 49 minutes. Although surprising at first, this actually makes a fair bit of sense, and so far, audiences largely seem to agree.

Clayface Doesn’t Need a Long Run Time

At this point, it’s clear that Clayface will be gritty, creepy, and perhaps even downright terrifying at certain points, and a movie of that nature doesn’t need to be keeping up with the likes of Superman’s more than two hour run time. Ultimately, the choice to make Clayface a fairly quick movie that presumably gets in, freaks fans out entirely, and then gets out is likely the right call. So far, audiences seem to agree. In response to one X post about this reported run time, for example, the comments are surprisingly positive and understanding about this choice, with one commenter writing, “Going forward I hope that the DCU movies are longer but for this it makes sense because it’s a horror film.” Another commenter similarly said, “Not bad solid runtime for this movie cannot wait.”

Hopefully, that optimism continues for Clayface as the release date gets closer—and it’s actually just around the corner, on October 23. For one, the DCU could use another on-screen win, especially following Supergirl, which proved to be a box office disappointment. Even beyond the DCU, though, it will be interesting to see how well an R-rated horror movie in a superhero franchise like DC can do in the current climate. It’s not exactly likely to beat out Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but there’s a chance that this could be a change of pace that DCU fans are ready for.

What do you think about Clayface’s run time? Share your thoughts below.