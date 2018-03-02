‘iZombie’ Recap With Spoilers: “Are You Ready For Some Zombies?”

In a factory, people put brains on an assembly line where they are ground up and then put into brain tubes.

Two of the factory workers talk about the Seattle Seahawks, and how they’ve been forced to play their games in another stadium because of the zombie situation. A man in military garb tells them to get back to work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tanks drive across the quarantine zone. Blaine and Chase Graves walk near it. Blaine shares information with Chase in exchange for his funeral home staying open. They walk by a guillotine being built to kill zombies, which very violently smashes a watermelon.

Liv and Clive walk through a brain-processing plant, where an employee talks about a coworker who got killed by a piece of equipment. Ravi is also on the scene. As it turns out, the victim was the Seattle Seahawks fan from the opening scene, Clint. Clint’s coworker is worried that his anti-zombie sentiment got him killed.

Liv prepares Clint’s brains into a plate of wings and eats them.

Major and a group of Filmore Graves soldiers police the streets. They see a man breaking curfew, but are bombarded by a group of anti-zombie protesters who throw a Molotov cocktail. Major chases one down.

Chase Graves sits down with Major in his office. They talk about the attack from last night. Chase asks Major to help counsel the young zombies of Seattle, to stop them from forming gangs.

Blaine visits his father at the well, and complains about Chase Graves.

Clive and Liv visit Clint’s family. According to his son, Clint only cared about the Seahawks following their 2015 loss in the Super Bowl. Clint’s wife reveals that one of his coworkers, Doc, keyed Clint’s car before he died.

Clive and Liv interview Doc. He says that he has an alibi, but footage from the security cameras seem to suggest otherwise. He reveals that he went back to work to return a stack of brain tubes, so that he wouldn’t face the consequences. Liv and Doc argue about football more, causing her to almost go into full-blown zombie.

Dale holds a meeting with Clive, Liv, and other members of the department. They run through their cases, and it’s revealed that each duo has one human and one zombie partner.

Ravi performs an autopsy in the morgue. He starts to find the brain appetizing, and begins to eat it.

Ravi does research on his new turn into a zombie. As he reveals, taking the vaccine has turned him into a zombie three times now, with the effects lasting for a small amount of time.

Liv comes in, and instantly realizes that Ravi is having zombie proclivities. He decides to leave.

Liv gets a vision of two Filmore Graves soldiers talking about selling brains on the black market.

Major walks in on a group of zombie teenagers, all eating brain tubes. Several of the teenagers fight over a leftover brain tube. Major starts the meeting, and tries to calm the kids down. A few of the kids argue that its unfair for Filmore Graves soldiers to get so many more brain rations than average zombies.

Liv shows Clive a composite sketch of one of the Filmore Graves soldiers she saw in her vision. Liv suggests they track the guy down, and Clive reluctantly agrees.

Liv and Clive visit Major, who identifies him as Russ Roach. Ravi walks into the room naked, because apparently the brains he ate were of a nudist.

Don E waits on Russ and the other Filmore Graves soldier at the Scratching Post. Clive and Liv talk to Don E about him, but he refuses to give any information.

Clive and Liv walk up to Russ, but he gets distracted by a vision, which turns him into a Shakespearean actor. He starts to beat up Clive, who decides to pull a gun on him. Blaine intervenes, and asks Clive and Liv to leave.

Dino pulls Blaine’s father, Angus, out of the well and cuts him free. Dino pauses to take a phone call, but Angus beats him over the head and escapes.

Blaine visits the Mayor at dinner, who’s eating with Peyton and her new human boyfriend, Derek. They order their food, and then talk about the new status quo for Seattle. Apparently, Chase Graves has established a death penalty for zombies who scratch humans as a way to slow down the growth of the zombie population.

Peyton and Derek arrive home, only to find Liv getting very passionate about the football game… and Ravi standing around naked.

Peyton takes Liv outside, who reveals that their door has been spray painted Z as a way to mark that a potential zombie lives there.

Clive and Liv go back to Clint’s house, where they find a Z painted under the poster on the door. They take the blood pressure of the wife and reveal that she’s human. Liv then gets a vision of Clint kicking his son out after he contracted the zombie virus from his girlfriend.

Liv tells Clive about the vision, and they arrest his son. Clive then realizes that Kelly planted the brain tubes on Doc as a way to frame him. She reveals that she had to choose between Clint and her son.

Major meets with the zombie teens, who talk about the first time that they zombied out. Major realizes that the kids have double brain tubes, and they brush it off. Another soldier comes in and asks Major why the tube vending machine is empty, but he says he doesn’t know. Major then finds one of the kids, Jordan, with a backpack filled with brain tubes, and she says she stole them for her starving family.

Chase pulls Major aside and asks about the group of zombie teens. He reveals that he asked Major to start the group as a way to find more soldiers for Filmore Graves. He asks Major to name a few of the kids for recruits, and he names Jordan and Fisher. Chase tells them about their new job working for Filmore Graves, and they both accept.

Angus passes by a church in which a pastor is preaching an anti-zombie sentiment. Angus quickly ends up killing the pastor and eating his brains.