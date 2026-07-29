4 Major DC Details From the Lanterns Trailer, Including Oa, the Villains, and More

DC Studios’ next project, Lanterns, certainly had its work cut out for it during San Diego Comic-Con, but despite the stacked competition, the trailer delivered and got fans more excited than they’ve been since the series was initially announced. While there , there are four things that you might have missed, and we are bringing a spotlight to several of them, including Oa, the villains, and more.

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4. Oa’s Debut

Most of Lanterns seems to take place on Earth, and specifically in a smaller rural town. While this is a more grounded take on Green Lantern, that doesn’t mean it will be earth-bound for the entirety of the series, and in the newest trailer, fans got their first look at the home base of the Green Lantern Corps, Oa.

There’s one key sequence in the trailer that shows a ship approaching a base with high-tech architecture, and then we see things zoom towards a specific area that shows glowing green doors. This home base is indeed the headquarters of the Green Lantern Corps, Oa, and this area in particular is the Sciencells, which hold some of the most dangerous criminals in the galaxy. That’s definitely the case here, as we see Sinestro in one of the cells.

Hopefully we’ll get to see more of Oa as the series plays out, especially when it comes to the massive Power Battery that sits at the center of the base. These large Lanterns are typically found in every headquarters of the various Lantern Corps, but there’s something special about the Green Lantern Power Battery that started it all.

3. The Oath

Speaking of fundamental aspects of the Green Lanterns, it doesn’t get much more important than the iconic oath that every Green Lantern recites as they recharge their Power Ring, and that oath made its debut in the latest trailer. While every Lantern Corps has its own oath, the Green Lantern oath is the most iconic for a reason, and hearing it recited in the new footage couldn’t help but get fans of the franchise hyped.

As the trailer builds to its final moments, we start to hear Hal recite the oath, and it’s pulled right from the comics. You can’t help but get goosebumps when Hal says, “In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil’s might, beware my power, Green Lantern’s light.”

This is likely one of several times we’ll hear the oath in the series, but this might be pulled from footage that was shown at San Diego Comic-Con. In that footage, Hal is recharging his ring in his motel room, though he’s caught off guard when John Stewart crashes his room and gets into a brutal fight with Hal. He’s recharging his ring right before this, so perhaps this is where that particular moment is pulled from, and we’ll have an answer to that soon.

2. Sinestro

We briefly talked about the Sciencells on Oa before, which are cells designed to hold some of the most dangerous and evil villains the galaxy has to offer. It would make sense then that Sinestro is being held in one, and we finally got our first full look at the iconic villain in the new trailer.

Like Hal, this is an older and more experienced Sinestro, and Sinestro and Hal have experienced quite the journey to this point. It’s unclear whether or not this Sinestro has become the Yellow Lantern yet, but we do know that he was a former Green Lantern in this universe as well. Fans actually got their first look at Sinestro thanks to a Funko Pop, but here we get to see how actor Ulrich Thomsen looks as Sinestro directly, and so far he looks fantastic.

As always, Sinestro has a way of getting at Hal in a different way than others, and he directly points out what Hal already knows in his heart, which is that Stewart is being trained to replace Hal and not back him up. That looks to be a big source of conflict between Hal and John in the series, and Sinestro is going to take advantage of that discontent as much as he can.

1. Manhunters

While Sinestro looks to play a key part in this story, he doesn’t seem to be the actual main antagonist of Lanterns from the footage revealed so far. That looks to be the Manhunters instead, and we get our first look at one of the Manhunters in the newest trailer. They certainly make an impression, and they also have received a major upgrade as well.

The Manhunters were the first police force created by the Guardians of the Universe, and they did actually successfully monitor the galaxy for thousands of years. They were eventually corrupted by Krona in an attempt to prove that an emotionless police force was a bad idea, and they would end up arriving at the idea that organic life needed to be removed to maintain order in the galaxy.

The Manhunters would then grow to hate the Guardians and the Green Lantern Corps, and while they are powerful, they weren’t able to shapeshift into other people. Thanks to that one scene during the new trailer, that no longer seems to be an issue, meaning that they can be lurking everywhere right under the radar. The one we see transforms from another human form in front of someone, and this should make them an even more lethal threat to everyone on Earth and the Lanterns as well.

Lanterns hits HBO on August 16.

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