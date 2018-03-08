‘iZombie’: “Goon Struck” Photos Released

The CW has released new photos for “Goon Struck”, the upcoming fifth episode of iZombie‘s fourth season.

While there is currently no official synopsis for the episode, it appears that the installment will center around the murder of someone tied to a hockey team. Several of the photos show Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) investigating inside a locker room, and talking to one of the series’ newest additions, Levon (The Walking Dead’s Daniel Bonjour).

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7276]

According to Bonjour’s initial casting report, Levon will be a documentary filmmaker following a new side effect to Seattle’s zombie haven: human smugglers. These smugglers will be bringing terminally ill humans into Seattle, in hopes of them being scratched and surviving as a zombie.

Considering the events of this past week’s episode – which saw Liv and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) smuggling a child out of Seattle – the alternative will be something interesting to see explored. How exactly that has to do with him playing hockey has yet to be seen.

This introduction of a hockey team – possibly a zombie-only one that plays within Seattle – is interesting, as it introduces one of the new quirks that exists within the show’s “new normal.”

“In the meantime, [everyone is] still trying to maintain a sense of normalcy.” Goodwin said during a set visit. “And that’s the challenging and that’s the interesting part. And there’s no more secrets. Everyone knows the big secret in Seattle is that there are zombies, so there’s no more secrets after that. So it’s how everyone has to deal with everything just being out there in the open. And I think it also exposes other things that each character’s dealing with and that it has been happening in Seattle. It just does it in an honest way so it’s really, really interesting.”

Other photos show Ravi and Peyton (Aly Michalka) standing over a pair of bloody bodies in the morgue. Could that have to do with the sort of murder of the week, or will that be tied to the serial killer that will reportedly plague Seattle in upcoming episodes? Fans will just have to wait and see.

iZombie airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.