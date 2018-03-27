‘iZombie’ Recap With Spoilers: “Goon Struck”

Peyton listens to complaints from citizens wanting a zombie bus driver to be fired. Peyton accuses them of discrimination, and the citizens leave, upset. Peyton pulls the bus driver, Otto, aside, double checking if he has enough food to get by. He reveals that he and his family are running low on brain tubes, and she offers to give him more rations.

Major drives Don E., who is on a rather annoying brain. A person cries from the trunk of the car.

A French Fillmore-Graves soldier brings four bodies — three zombies and one human — to the morgue, who were shot in the head. Clive convinces Liv to eat the brains of the one human — Gordie, a Canadian hockey player.

Liv makes the brain into poutine and eats it.

Major and Don E. stop at a gas station. Don E. tries to buy a bottle of liquor, but the clerk refuses to sell it without seeing his ID. Don E. and Major drive away, as the clerk walks outside with a baseball bat.

Clive and Liv go to interview Gordie’s fellow hockey players, but Liv starts distracting and roughhousing. Liv is convinced that the hockey players know something, and decides to play with the team as a way to further rough them up.

Clive and Ravi watch as Liv interrogates the other hockey players. She gets triggered into a vision — of one of the other players, Levon, beating Gordie up.

Clive and Liv interview Levon, who explains that the fight happened three years ago and was past most of them. He then reveals that he’s also a zombie, and argues that it isn’t worth trying to solve who killed Gordie.

Chase meets with his generals, who worry about Seattle being nuked. They then ask about Chase capturing Renegade.

Chase takes Renegade into zombie jail. He explains that he’s keeping her alive to get information from her — and to help not turn the public against him. The generals disagree.

Back in zombie jail, Renegade argues that Chase is going about the whole public perception of zombies in the wrong way. She argues that using the zombie virus to ultimately save human lives is a good idea. She then collapses asleep.

Major and Don E. arrive in a hotel room, where they finally get the screaming body out of their bag. It’s a young woman named Sloane who fights off Don E. a little bit.

On the TV, the clerk from the gas station is interviewed — who has footage of Don E. attacking her in full zombie mode. Major criticizes Don E. Sloane then asks Don E. for alcohol, but he says no.

Ravi practices hockey in the morgue while Liv watches. Liv gets triggered into a vision — of Blaine executing Gordie and the other men. She argues that this could finally be enough to put Blaine in jail.

Clive gets Blaine brought to the police station while Liv paces around awkwardly. Blaine arrives, and Clive and Liv interrogate him. Blaine argues that he’s innocent, and that Liv’s vision would be interpreted as heresy anyway.

Major and Don E. wake up to find that Sloane has gone missing. Don E. finds her in the bathroom, overdosed on Utopium. Major decides to scratch her as someone knocks at the door.

Blaine gets frustrated by Liv and Clive’s interrogation. Blaine accidentally mentions that the murder took place outside a laundromat, which piques Liv’s interest. She takes Clive out into the hallway and reveals the truth about Renegade. They decide to follow the lead and see if Blaine’s attack happened at the laundromat.

The French Fillmore-Graves soldier comes in, claiming that he found the murderers. Liv begins beating him up.

Liv confronts Blaine, asking what he did to Renegade. Liv begins to go full zombie, but gets triggered into a vision of Levon and Gordie talking about Renegade.

Liv goes to Levon, revealing what she knows about Blaine and Renegade. Levon argues that Blaine is in Fillmore-Graves’ pocket.

Liv visits Peyton and Clive, just as Fillmore-Graves arrives to let Blaine out. Liv goes to beat him up, but Clive stops her and tells her to go home.

Peyton and Clive fill out paperwork about Blaine’s release. Another officer walks in… with one of the concerned citizens from the city council meeting. As the officer reveals, Otto crashed his bus and ate brains until the citizen shot him.

Chase visits Peyton and Ravi, who explain what happened to Otto. Peyton explains that Otto’s family wasn’t getting their rations of brain tubes, and Chase offers to help. Chase’s second-in-command then says that he needs to kill Renegade soon to make an example.

Blaine and Tanner eat a brain before they realize that Don E., Major, and Sloane were smuggled in.

Sloane is taken to Chase, who gives her the resources she needs to be a zombie. She then reveals that her father is the general who wants to nuke Seattle, but Chase argues that her being in the town will prevent that from happening.

Major visits Chase, who congratulates him on doing the assignment — kidnapping Sloane and turning her into a zombie.

Renegade is defrosted, and Chase sentences her to death. Chase argues that the death will be painless.

Don E. watches as Fillmore-Graves prepares for the execution.

Liv wonders if Blaine will ever suffer for his crimes. Peyton comes in and tells them about Renegade’s pending execution.

Chase speaks to the public, who are divided about whether or not Renegade should be executed. Liv rushes towards the stage as Chase argues that Renegade’s death will stop the human smuggling into Seattle. Liv pleads for Major to do something, but he doesn’t.

Renegade is placed on the guillotine, as Chase stands embarrassed. Liv tries to rush towards Renegade, but she shakes her head. Both of them close their eyes as Renegade is killed.

The crowd turns away in horror. Liv goes to Levon, and she asks him to help her carry on Renegade’s operation.