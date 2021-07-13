James Gunn Announces Peacemaker Season One has Wrapped Production

✖

Less than a year since the show was announced to even be in the works, James Gunn has confirmed that the first season of HBO Max's Peacemaker, starring John Cena and spinning out of The Suicide Squad, has wrapped filming. News of the completion of production comes on the heels of the list of filmmakers that stepped behind the camera for the DCEU set TV series which includes Jody Hill (Observe and Report, HBO's Eastbound & Down), Brad Anderson (Fringe, DC's Titans), and Rosemary Rodriguez (Marvel's Jessica Jones, The Walking Dead), Gunn will helm five of the eight episodes in the first season.

In a tweet confirming the news, Gunn wrote: "And that’s a wrap on Day 131 & Season One of #Peacemaker. Less than a year ago I pitched a vague pitch to @HBOMax - here we are 11 months later with 8 astounding episodes in the can. Cast & crew: I love you all. Thank you for putting your hearts & souls into this project."

Peacemaker also stars Steve Agee, reprising his The Suicide Squad role as John Economos, Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black) as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) as Auggie Smith, Chukwudi Iwuji (Designated Survivor) as Clemson Murn, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, the aide to Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) in The Suicide Squad, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) as Vigilante.

An official description for the series reads:

Based on characters from DC, Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. While details about Peacemaker are being kept under wraps, the series will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. The series will extend the world that Gunn is creating for The Suicide Squad movie, which is scheduled to be released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures on August 6, 2021.

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6. Peacemaker premieres January 2022 on HBO Max.