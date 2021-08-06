James Gunn Confirms He's Talked to Warner Brothers About Post-Suicide Squad Plans

✖

James Gunn is set to wrap up his involvement with Guardians of the Galaxy soon, after three movies and a holiday special set to air on Disney+. With a movie and a single season of a TV spinoff under his belt, it looks like he isn't quite done with the DC Universe yet, though. According to Gunn, answering a question from a fan on Twitter, he has had conversations with Warner Bros. about what might be in his post-The Suicide Squad future. Whether that's just more Squad/Peacemaker content, or whether he might take on another corner of the DC Universe is anybody's guess.

Don't expect to get much information of the the filmmaker, though; literally all he said is that he has indeed has conversations.

You can see that tweet below, if that's your thing.

I have yes! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 27, 2021

Gunn has long maintained that he enjoys building his own universes to play in -- it's why, after the success of Guardians of the Galaxy, he never expressed any interest in doing a Star Wars film. It's possible that, whether as a follow-up to The Suicide Squad or as part of one of the other lesser-known properties DC is currently developing for film and TV, Gunn might find a world he's passionate about building.

He also said during production on Peacemaker that he could see himself gravitating toward more TV work, rather than films, in the coming years. He has also suggested that Peacemaker itself might get more than one season, and that he has more potential spinoff ideas percolating should The Suicide Squad prove to be a big hit and Warner is interested.

Gunn's The Suicide Squad will be the first major live-action DC release since Zack Snyder's Justice League, and marks the beginning of an era for DC Films in which nobody is quite sure yet what the rules are. Movies like Matt Reeves' The Batman are stand-alone titles set in their own universes...but even they might eventually meet up with the heroes originally cast during the Snyder years, since 2022's The Flash is set to introduce a multiverse to the films. Ezra Miller's Barry Allen, who appeared alongside his small screen counterpart (played by Grant Gustin) in 2019's Crisis on Infinite Earths TV event, will star in a solo film that will see him cross paths with two Batmen (Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton) as well as Supergirl (Sasha Calle).

