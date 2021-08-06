James Gunn Hints Peacemaker Could Get More Than One Season

✖

The world of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad will expand after the film premieres later this year, as the filmmaker and actor John Cena are currently hard at work on the HBO Max spinoff series Peacemaker. But what started as a fun writing project to waste time during the pandemic could turn into a much longer project, if recent comments by Gunn are to be believed. In the age of limited series, it sounds like the writer/director has longer plans for Peacemaker beyond just one season, as he indicated in a post kicking off filming on the series.

While posting about production starting on Twitter, Gunn said that work has begun on Peacemaker Season 1. This indicates that he has plans for more episodes beyond this initial run, which wasn't previously clear.

5 months ago, while quarantining, I started writing a TV series, mostly for fun, in-between Guardians drafts & cutting #TheSuicideSquad. I wrote the 1st season of #Peacemaker in 8 weeks. & now, here I am, on the 1st day of shooting. Life is surreal. Let’s go (& go safely!) ❤️☮️🕊 pic.twitter.com/dAyAJmwYVB — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 15, 2021

The series will kick off with eight episodes in 2022 on HBO Max, though it seems likely that Gunn will return for more when his commitments to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the related Holiday Special have wrapped up. Gunn previously spoke about the opportunity to dive deeper into the character of Peacemaker in another collaboration with Cena.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn said in the series' announcement. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

Cena added, "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie. I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this."

Peacemaker is expected to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2022, but fans will get to see the character's debut when The Suicide Squad premieres in theaters and on the streaming service on August 6th.