The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Has More Spinoff Ideas Beyond Peacemaker

The Suicide Squad’s director James Gunn says that he has more spinoff ideas beyond just Peacemaker. That DC Comics film hasn’t even hit streaming or theaters yet. But, that isn’t stopping the filmmaker from noodling different ideas about the wild cast of characters he’s assembled. Peacemaker, John Cena’s anti-hero in the movie, is already getting a side-series on HBO Max. According to Gunn’s Twitter, it seems like some other characters could be joining him. Warner Bros. has clearly invested a lot in The Suicide Squad. If the director’s vision comes through, it would be a no-brainer to spinoff as many of these strange villains as possible. We’ll see if that comes to fruition, but for now, we all wait for The Suicide Squad.

Yes — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 30, 2021

When the show got announced, the filmmaker couldn’t contain his excitement. “Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn explained. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake”

Cena, who continues to ascend in Hollywood, is absolutely stoked about the upcoming action series on HBO Max. “I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena says. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

If the upper brass' excitement wasn't abundantly clear, they had some very supportive comments when the series was announced as well. HBO Max needs as much content as possible and Peacemaker is just another feather in their cap alongside Zack Snyder's Justice League and Harley Quinn. “James Gunn has the unique ability to create an expansive universe while also bringing to life the soul and wit of each character," HBO's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys added. "We look forward to a deep dive into the world of Peacemaker."

Are you hyped for The Suicide Squad? Any strong feelings about John Cena in Peacemaker on HBO Max?