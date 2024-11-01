James Gunn Confirms Key Detail About Metamorpho in Superman That Fans Will Love

There’s understandably a ton of hype around James Gunn’s first major project of the DCU, his Superman film. While past interpretations of the iconic hero figure have gone into uncharted territories, Gunn is aiming to take things back to the comics material, an extra layer of pressure for him to really nail down the future of DC’s superhero franchise. Because of this, we know that Jonathan Kent (played by Pruitt Taylor Vince) — Clark’s adoptive father — will likely be crucial in this movie. However, there is one fan-favorite character returning ahead of their live-action debut: Metamorpho, portrayed by Anthony Carrigan.

Since the announcement fans have wondered just how Gunn and company will be able to pull things off. Many assumed that they’d lean toward complete CGI, but Gunn offered a new tidbit of information that confirms otherwise. When asked on Instagram whether or not how Rex Mason would be brought to life, Gunn responded that instead, they are taking the practical effects route.

Because Rex was mutated with elastic and transmuted powers, he actually has several abilities that he uses for the greater good. Because he was stripped to basic chemical compounds, his body parts are made up of solid, liquid, and gas and he can combine them to create complex compounds or shape them at will. Rex, who first appeared in The Brave and the Bold #57 in January 1965, was created by the late Ramona Fradon, Charles Paris and Bob Haney.

Per DC Studios, Superman tracks the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Confirmed Superman DCU Film Characters

There are over a dozen confirmed characters set to appear in the film thus far, including the two mentioned above. Additionally, Neva Howell will play Martha, Clark’s adoptive mother who is integral to his core morals in every Superman adaptation.

Several members of The Daily Planet newsroom will also join the fray, including Mikaela Hoover as the iconic Cat Grant, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, a sports journalist at The Daily Planet, and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe. Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor alongside his assistant Eve Teschmacher (supermodel/actress Sara Sampaio).

Superman is currently slated to open in theaters July 11th, 2025.