DC Announces New Metamorpho Series Ahead of Live-Action Debut

After years of delighting DC fans, Rex Mason / Metamorpho is finally headed to the big screen next year, portrayed by Anthony Carrigan in James Gunn's Superman movie, and it looks like he is getting a new comic to celebrate. On Friday, DC announced a new Metamorpho ongoing series, which will be written by Al Ewing with art by Steve Lieber, colors by Lee Loughridge and lettering Ferran Delgado. Part of DC's new All-In initiative, Metamorpho: The Element Man will kick off on Christmas Day, December 25th. The first issue will feature a main cover from Lieber with variant covers from Erica Henderson, Ian Bertram and Steve Beach.

"This is 100% fun comics, delivered with total confidence, visceral joy and absolutely no winking to the camera," Ewing said in a statement. "It's a love letter to Bob Haney, Ramona Fradon and the spirit of superheroes at their wildest and weirdest—we're aiming to catch the essential fab-freakiness of Metamorpho like lightning in a bottle and get groovy with it in our own special way."

What Is Metamorpho: The Element Man About?

In Metamorpho: The Element Man, to know him is to love him. He's the one and only Rex Mason, alias Metamorpho... but can even he win out against Cy.C.L.O.P.S., the hairy eyeball of crime that gazes from the top of the pop charts to the lowest depths of evil—and even into the far-off, far-out Ra-Realm? To find out, the Element Man must survive a hand-picked assassin who can match him change for change... and that's just the first issue!

"This is our take on classic DC comics," continued Ewing. "Done-in-ones that'll satisfy discerning Metamaniacs month by month as they build up to something so far out that it might just be a one-way ticket to nowheresville for a certain freak of a thousand changes! Who is the menacing Mister 3? What's the sinister secret of Sugar Sweet? Who's the target of Vandal Savage's million-year revenge? All these way-out mysteries and more will be answered in the New Age of Metamorpho—it's our Xmas gift to you!"

As mentioned above, Metamorpho: The Element Man #1 will be released wherever comics are sold on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25th. Keep scrolling to check out a first look at the series.