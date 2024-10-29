Superman Trailer Update From James Gunn Has DC Fans Hyped

DC fans are patiently waiting for the first Superman trailer, and they recently got some good news from James Gunn. It feels like a lifetime ago we got the announcement that James Gunn and Peter Safran were spearheading DC Studios and rebooting the DC Universe. The first motion picture in the pipeline is Superman starring David Corenswet. Filming for Superman wrapped over the summer, and now all that’s left is to wait for the anticipated trailer. We have no idea when the Superman trailer will be released, but Gunn did provide an update on the trailer’s status.

James Gunn responded to a comment on Threads asking about the progress of the Superman trailer and whether it was finished. “It’s not. I worked on it this weekend,” Gunn replied. As you can imagine, there were a lot of responses to that comment from Gunn, with fans asking if it’s the teaser trailer or full trailer, who is composing the music, along with asking Gunn not to spoil the entire Superman movie in the trailer. That’s become a recent trend with trailers, as they’ve started revealing more and more of the film and leaving very little for audiences to see in theaters.

When will James Gunn release the Superman trailer?

image credit: james gunn/dc studios

Since we know James Gunn has been working on the trailer for Superman, the next round of speculation moves to when will the trailer be released. We’re coming to the end of the year, and Superman won’t hit theaters until July 11, 2025. If we look ahead at the calendar, one timeframe does look like the perfect time for DC Studios to offer the first peek at the new Man of Steel.

The one day of the year that is almost defined by the sheer number of high-profile trailers revealed for the first time is Super Bowl Sunday. The game that decides the champions of the NFL draws one of the largest audiences each year, so studios make sure to pay top dollar to premiere trailers for their upcoming movies. Last year we had the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine. It makes the most sense for DC to drop the Superman trailer during the Super Bowl in order to have the most eyes on it as possible.

DC sleuths also think the Superman trailer could be released in December during CCXP. James Gunn didn’t confirm the suspicions, but he did give the comment a thinking emoji in response. So should we take that as a denial? It’s hard to say. Also, if the trailer for Superman does come at CCXP, there’s hope that DC releases it online so people not at the convention can also watch it.

