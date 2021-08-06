The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Celebrates Easter with King Shark

✖

It's Easter Sunday today and to mark the holiday, many celebrities and public figures are taking to social media to wish their fans and followers a Happy Easter. And while for many the celebration of Easter features the Easter Bunny hiding eggs and delivering baskets of treats to kids and kids at heart, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn is wishing his fans a Happy Easter with a twist. Move over, Easter Bunny; King Shark is taking over holiday duties this year.

On Instagram, Gunn shared an adorable graphic of a shark in all its toothsome glory wearing bunny ears and carrying a basket of Easter eggs in its mouth and while the idea of a shark delivering Easter treats sounds kind of terrifying, it's a pretty cute holiday greeting. Check it out for yourself below.

See? Totally cute. And generally speaking, that's been the general fan consensus about King Shark in Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad. The first trailer for the film recently debuted giving fans their first look at the character in action and despite tearing someone in two, eating a whole person as a snack, and munching on what are probably body parts in the trailer, fans have been loving the character who is being voiced by Sylvester Stallone in the film.

You can check out the official description of The Suicide Squad below.

"Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them."

The Suicide Squad hits HBO Max and theaters on August 6th.

What do you think about Gunn's King Shark Easter Bunny greetings? Let us know in the comments!