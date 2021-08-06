New The Suicide Squad Posters Celebrate the Trailer's Arrival

The Suicide Squad has dropped a new set of posters to celebrate the arrival of the official trailer! Director James Gunn got fans hyped yesterday with a poster for The Suicide Squad done grindhouse-style, but today Warner Bros. Pictures is dropping the full gallery of one-sheets! That includes the more traditional version of a superhero movie poster, featuring the new Task Force X - as well as a series of posters for the individual characters on the team. They'll all be helpful after The Suicide Squad trailer drops, and mainstream viewers start asking all the questions about who some of these obscure DC Comics characters actually are!

Check out the new posters for The Suicide Squad, below!