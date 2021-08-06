New The Suicide Squad Posters Celebrate the Trailer's Arrival
The Suicide Squad has dropped a new set of posters to celebrate the arrival of the official trailer! Director James Gunn got fans hyped yesterday with a poster for The Suicide Squad done grindhouse-style, but today Warner Bros. Pictures is dropping the full gallery of one-sheets! That includes the more traditional version of a superhero movie poster, featuring the new Task Force X - as well as a series of posters for the individual characters on the team. They'll all be helpful after The Suicide Squad trailer drops, and mainstream viewers start asking all the questions about who some of these obscure DC Comics characters actually are!
Check out the new posters for The Suicide Squad, below!
The Suicide Squad Team Poster
James Gunn dropped this team poster to get DC Fans hyped for The Suicide Squad trailer. Obviously, it's a lot more in the traditional superhero movie vein.
Harley Quinn
Margot Robbie takes a third crack at playing Harley Quinn - hopefully, this one is the charm. She deserves it.
Bloodsport
Idris Elba Steps Into the DC Films Universe with his role as a DC character you've probably never heard of. Name says it all, tho...
Peacemaker
John Cena's Peacemaker is going to be a standout - he better be, because he already has his own HBO Max prequel series!
Ratcatcher II
Daniela Melchior could be a real surprise in the film - or die way early. Who can tell?
Weasel
Sean Gunn is back helping brother James create another great CGI deranged humanoid animal (see also: Guardians of the Galaxy).
Savant
Of course, Michael Rooker had to continue his legacy of being in every James Gunn film.