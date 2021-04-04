Robert Downey Jr. Shares Nightmarish Easter Photo in Honor of His Birthday

✖

The Internet has been a super fun place today as folks celebrate two major holidays: Easter and Robert Downey Jr.'s birthday. April 4th marks Downey Jr.'s 56th year on Earth, and many people have been honoring him on social media with various messages of love. He has gotten posts from countless fans as well as a fun message from Mark Ruffalo and a sweet message from Jeremy Renner. Naturally, Downey Jr. took to Instagram to celebrate his special day, but beware, because his post is the stuff of nightmares.

"Chirp, Chirp...🐣 We here @officialfootprintcoalition are wishing you all the very best on this #Easter Sunday!! Also a very Happy Birthday to our one and only, @robertdowneyjr," @officialfootprintcoalition posted earlier today. Downey Jr. shared the post, which features his face on a baby chick with bunny ears, in his Instagram stories with an added, "Happy Easter." You can check out the original post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Footprint Coalition (@officialfootprintcoalition)

We're sorry in advance if you dream of Bunny-Chick Downey Jr. tonight! The actor is actually no stranger to silly Easter posts. In the past, he's shared some hilarious photos of himself in a bunny costume. You can check out one of the posts from Easter 2019 below:

Hello “Honey Bunnies...” Wishing you all the best, on this beautiful Sunday... pic.twitter.com/ww3wI4dQZ2 — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 21, 2019

Downey Jr. usually posts a fun photo for the major holidays. During Thanksgiving last year, he shared a special message on social media, however, this time he channeled a different iconic character: Sherlock Holmes. During a keynote chat at Fast Company's Innovation Festival last year, Downey Jr. talked about the future of the Sherlock Holmes franchise and teased that he'd like to see the films spawn something similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"At this point, we really feel that there is not a mystery-verse built out anywhere, and Conan Doyle is the definitive voice in that arena, I think, to this day," he said about the future of the franchise past Sherlock Holmes 3. "So to me, why do a third movie if you’re not going to be able to spin off into some real gems of diversity and other times and elements?"

Happy Birthday and Happy Easter, Robert Downey Jr.!