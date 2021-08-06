James Gunn Reveals The Suicide Squad Opening Gift He Received

✖

James Gunn has revealed the gift that h received in honor of The Suicide Squad opening in theaters and on HBO Max. Gunn posted the reveal on Twitter, where he thanks members of his team for getting their hands on a collector's edition of The Peacemaker #1, the original Charlton Comics launch of the character in 1967, more than a decade before DC Comics would acquire the character. The Peacemaker series only ran five issues, and issue no. 1 is indeed worthy of any true comic collector's library.

"Enormous thanks to my team Charlie Ferraro & Andrew Hurwitz for this gift on the opening of #TheSuicideSquad! @DCpeacemaker #Peacemaker" --James Gunn

It's even better as Gunn's gift signifies the end of his work on The Suicide Squad, and the beginning of his focus on the Peacemaker series coming to HBO MAX. Now that The Suicide Squad is out, John Cena's version of Peacemaker is quickly becoming a fan-favorite breakout of the ensemble (alongside Sly Stallone's King Shark and Daniela Melchior's Rat Catcher II and her pet rat Gary). All in all, The Suicide Squad has been a successful launchpad for Cena's Peacemaker series - and in that context, Gunn's team really nailed it with this gift!

Before the release of The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. and DC marketed the Peacemaker HBO Max series as an origin story prequel of how Christopher Smith (Cena) became the deranged mercenary, Peacemaker. However, the events of The Suicide Squad (Spoilers) and that pivotal post-credits scene (revealing Peacemaker wasn't quite as dead as we thought) seemed like a clear set-up for the Peacemaker series.

Recently James Gunn spoke up about the confusion about The Suicide Squad spinoff, letting fans know a bit more about what he's going to do with it, as writer and showrunner of the series. Indeed, Peacemaker will be both prequel and sequel to the events of The Suicide Squad, covering Peacemaker's next mission alongside ARGUS agents Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee):

"Through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from," Gunn told Variety about Peacemaker's place in the DC movie timeline. "There's a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That's the seed of the entire Peacemaker series."

The Suicide Squad is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Peacemaker premieres in January 2022 on HBO Max. The series stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Freddie Stroma.