Did James Gunn Just Tease Harley Quinn’s Involvement in ‘The Suicide Squad?’

When it comes to superhero blockbusters, there arguably isn’t anyone busier than James Gunn. Not only has the filmmaker been reinstated by Marvel Studios to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but he’ll also helm The Suicide Squad for Warner Brothers, a hard reboot of the franchise originally kicked off by David Ayer. After his Marvel Studios reinstatement, Gunn returned to social media and earlier today, he shared a particular image on his Instagram feed that has fans talking.

Gunn posted a piece of fan art to his story featuring a cartoon version of Harley Quinn — not just Harley Quinn, but the character as she was depicted in Suicide Squad. Even though The Suicide Squad is set to be a reboot of the franchise, it’s been speculated that Margot Robbie will return for the team-up after she finishes filming her role in Birds of Prey and Gunn’s post at least seems to open the conversation.

Though Gunn is now directing both the third Guardians film and Suicide Squad reboot, DCEU producer Peter Safran says having the fan-favorite director on both films is “the best of both worlds.”

“No, it was all handled incredibly elegantly, and everybody knows on both sides that Suicide Squad is the priority today and he’ll finish that movie and then everybody knows that his next film will be Guardians,” Safran told Jo Blo. “It’s the best of all possible both worlds, I think, for fans and for James Gunn himself.”

Outside of the speculated inclusion of Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney will reportedly reprise his role as Captain Boomerang. Thor: Ragnarok star Idris Elba has also reportedly replaced Will Smith as Deadshot as the franchise moves forward.

“We’re getting ready to shoot in a few months’ time,” Courtney said while promoting Storm Boy. “There’s not much else I can reveal about it but, yeah, you’ll be seeing Boomerang back for sure.”

As it stands now, The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

Do you think Harley Quinn will be back in The Suicide Squad? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

