James Gunn's DCU Supergirl Casting Comments Spark Backlash Over The Flash & Sasha Calle

DC Studios head James Gunn is walking a tightrope when it comes to building the DCU franchise; after all, there are still a lot of passionate fans of the DCEU era of the franchise, and they aren't known for letting go of things easily, or being very easygoing when it comes to statements that Gunn (and to lesser extend) Peter Safran make about the DCU. Case in point: the DCU Supergirl casting search ultimately ended with House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock being cast as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl. While sharing some simple reflections on the circumstances of Alcock's casting, Gunn inadvertently sparked a new of ire with some DC fans, leading to "FireJamesGunn" trending on Twitter – alongside the name of "Sasha Calle" the actress who recently played DCEU Supergirl in The Flash movie.

HotD Got Milly Alcock Cast As Supergirl Post by @jamesgunn View on Threads This Threads post from James Gunn revealed that "Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics. I was watching House of the Dragon & thought she might have the edge, grace & authenticity we needed for the DCU's Supergirl." Unfortunately for Gunn, some fans looked at the timetable established in his statement as a clear sign that Flash's Supergirl, Sashe Calle, never had a chance of retaining the role after that film – despite the non-commital answers from many DC execs leading up to Flash's release. The Flame War erupted from there...

She Was A Real One Me and my homies feeling sad for Sasha calle pic.twitter.com/haXEptlwOG — Kumar aRTyom 🗨️ (@Ash19Kumar) January 30, 2024 It's bittersweet to look back at how passionate and excited Sasha Calle was about playing Supergirl. Hollywood is brutal.

Respect Due, Still Bummed I'm pretty sure Milly Alcock will do a wonderful job as Supergirl, but that still doesn't mean I'm not bummed the Colombian badass Sasha Calle will not be returning. pic.twitter.com/46xAdC8iyS — Andres Gallego (@galleghost) January 30, 2024 The level-headed DC fans are walking and chewing gum: they can like the casting of Alcock, but still be mourning the end of Sasha Calle's brief time as Supergirl.

That's Not Mathing This f*ker not only sought to drop Sasha Calle like a rock well before her debut (meaning she never had a chance and all that flash praise was purely fabrication while he was trying to tank it), he got this casting off twitter and lied about that too. pic.twitter.com/qOKZtYj5Ll — Knackered (@kayivar) January 30, 2024 DC Twitter is digging through the piles of receipts right now and looking at how Gunn handled The Flash situation, Calle, and the entire idea of fan-castings from social media. They are alleging some big discrepancies.

There Is No THE Supergirl these losers really out here backing sasha calle's supergirl just so they shit on gunn for choosing someone else. As if they weren't calling her ugly, mad that she wasn't white and blonde, that crowd showed lots of racism and incel behavior towards her. pic.twitter.com/ccueLVx6oM — Eddie (@OHMYDIAZ) January 30, 2024 Remember when Sashe Calle was the target of DC fan backlash for being a dark-haired WOC version of Supergirl? While other fans were mad that Arrowverse stars like Melissa Benoist (Supergirl) and Grant Gustin (Flash) weren't tapped for it? Wild times.

Not That Kind of Role Sasha Calle was not the first actress to play Supergirl and she won't be the last. pic.twitter.com/VyFEpIKpKI — Z (@TheeDCstan) January 30, 2024 Supergirl has been a character that's been relevant on the comic book page, TV screen, and movie screen all in the same span of years. She's never been defined by just one performance – or performer.

Is This Even a SnyderVerse Issue? Apparently Sasha Calle Supergirl is a Snyderverse casting now. pic.twitter.com/DdRMCzFaq7 — Snyder Haters Cringe (@snyderanti) January 30, 2024 Calling Sasha Calle a "Snyderverse Supergirl" is being generous. By now, it's clear that The Flash is the strange middle child who got lost between the end of the DCEU and the beginning of the DCU. None of it really counts toward either universe.