James Gunn Reveals How House of the Dragon Inspired the Milly Alcock's DCU Supergirl Casting

Milly Alcock is Kara Zor-El, and James Gunn couldn't be more excited. The DC Studios boss was quick to confirm Alcock's casting as Supergirl shortly after the Hollywood trades first reported it, and now he's explaining some of his reasoning behind casting the House of the Dragon star as one of the biggest heroes of the new DC Universe. As Gunn explained in a new social media post, Alcock was the first person he imagined as Supergirl after watching HBO's Game of Thrones spin-off.

"In case you missed this exciting news yesterday. Strangely, Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics," Gunn shared on Threads. "I was watching House of the Dragon & thought she might have the edge, grace & authenticity we needed for the DCU's Supergirl. And now here we are. Life is wild sometimes."

It's been widely reported that Alcock's Supergirl is set to appear in another DC Studios property before leading Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. While most suspect that means that means she'll be in the Gunn-directed Superman: Legacy, that has yet to be confirmed.

Per the official synopsis, Superman: Legacy "tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has yet to set a release date. Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho. Superman: Legacy will enter theaters on July 11, 2025.

What do you think of Alcock's casting for the role? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!