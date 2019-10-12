The Suicide Squad Set Photo Reveals New Characters and Costumes

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has been in production for a matter of weeks and now, some eager paparazzi have gotten their hands on a set of revealing photos. Shared by Just Jared Friday afternoon, the pictures show a good chunk of the cast in costume, including Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang, Flula Borg, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, and Mayling Ng. Also of note is Sean Gunn wearing a CGI suit, confirming the actor is moving from his motion reference role a la Rocket Raccoon into a full-blown CGI character.

All in all, Just Jared shared 40 images of the scene in question, leading to what one would assume is the biggest leak of in-production set photos when taking into consideration the size of production of The Suicide Squad. We’ve yet to get confirmation of any of the characters involved — outside of Courtney’s return — though the photo-takers suggest Fillion is Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, Davidson is Blackguard, Borg is Javelin, Gunn is Weasel, and Ng is Mongal.

In addition to those in the set photos, The Suicide Squad is also set to star Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi and John Cena, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee and Daniela Melchior.

Though the movie features some of stars that appeared in David Ayers’ Suicide Squad in 2016, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran previously confirmed the movie would be a “total reboot.”

“First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 ’cause it’s a total reboot,” producer Peter Safran previously told JoBlo when asked about the connection between Gunn’s film and its David Ayer-directed predecessor. “So it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it. It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.”

Joker is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

